Alex Pereira’s Hollywood Obligations Amid UFC 320 Return Leaves Behind Serious Questions

Hollywood has long been a second home for UFC fighters. For some, it’s the retirement plan that replaces the grind of fight camps with camera crews and red carpets. Gina Carano, Michael Bisping, Chuck Liddell, Bas Rutten, and Randy Couture have all parlayed octagon fame into screen careers. Others —Conor McGregor, Jon Jones — have stepped into acting gigs while still in the thick of competition.

Now, Alex Pereirajoins the list. The Brazilian knockout artist has signed on to play the villain in Adam Wingard’s upcoming A24 film Onslaught, starring opposite Adria Arjona and Dan Stevens. Industry trades first linked Pereira to the project in late 2024, describing it as a “gonzo action horror thriller” from the director of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Recently, Alex Pereira recently went viral on X when Happy Punch’ shared his first look from the “gonzo action horror thriller” movie. He appeared in a full combat suit reminiscent of Moon Knight, complete with Robert Pattinson-style eye black. Despite the striking visuals, fans expressed disappointment. ‘Poatan’ is set to return to the UFC in less than two months at UFC 320, where he will face reigning light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch.

This fight is pivotal for Alex Pereira, who lost his title to Magomed Ankalaev back in March. Since then, his hype has declined, and his popularity has started to wane. The upcoming UFC event in October will be a defining moment for Pereira’s future in the promotion. Yet, from a legacy standpoint, he may have both everything and nothing left to prove. Still, seeing him prioritize a movie role before such a critical fight is difficult for many fans to accept.

Disappointed fans react to Alex Pereira’s ‘Onslaught’ shoot before UFC 320

In his last fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, Joe Rogan later revealed that ‘Poatan’ was dealing with multiple injuries going into the bout. For Alex Pereira, last year unfolded like a movie—he fought three consecutive times defending his light heavyweight title with the heart of a true champion, gaining international fame in countries like Japan, the Middle East, and Australia.

This showed that before UFC 313, Alex Pereira was still enjoying a lifestyle that many veterans, including Daniel Cormier, warned him to set aside in favor of focusing on fight preparation. Despite this, Pereira suffered a tough loss at UFC 313. Now, ahead of UFC 320, ‘Poatan’ has shifted his focus to Hollywood. Fans reacted to his latest clip, saying, “Never good for fighter’s careers when they start taking other jobs,” a sentiment humorously echoed by another fan: “Lol this how he training for the Ankalaev rematch.”

The Brazilian has never hidden or made excuses for his injuries or defeat; he faced the loss head-on. As a lifelong kickboxer, he has experienced it all and become a mystic figure in combat sports. Some believe he has nothing left to prove and is simply looking to earn more money before retiring—a transition that seems likely with Hollywood on the horizon. One fan bluntly commented, “This mf never winning in the UFC again. Man has gone Hollywood.”

Indeed, Alex Pereira’s villainous persona fits perfectly with his Hollywood debut, a fact noted by another fan who said, “Officially gone Hollywood.” In the upcoming film Onslaught, Pereira’s character has just one like, tied to the movie’s catchphrase, “Chama.” Although Portuguese is Poatan’s first language, fans are confident that even without dialogue, he’s “gonna break records here.” Still, concerns linger about Pereira’s rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

Some fans suspect Pereira may have already retired, viewing UFC 320 as a mere formality to appease supporters. One fan commented, “Bro hadda choose a new path before Ank retires him.” There remains uncertainty whether recent footage of Pereira is current or old, as ‘Happy Punch’ recently posted a clip hyping Pereira’s upcoming fight, while the Onslaught movie release date remains unknown. Fans remain skeptical, with one bluntly stating, “Ni99a how about you train for Ankalaev.”

Pereira, 38, has never shied away from tough questions about his choices. A former Glory kickboxing champion who transitioned to the UFC in 2021, he has built a reputation as a stoic, even mystic figure — the kind of persona that lends itself naturally to a screen villain. The Onslaught role reportedly hinges on the Portuguese catchphrase “Chama,” which he has popularized in fight promos.

Whether this Hollywood venture signals the closing chapters of his MMA career or just a lucrative side quest, UFC 320 will offer answers.

These comments reveal how harsh some fans can be in judging Alex Pereira’s career. At 38, the veteran has little left to prove, and for many MMA fighters, financial success after their fighting days often comes through boxing or Hollywood. Having faced significant challenges early in his career, Pereira now embraces every opportunity that comes his way.