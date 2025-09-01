Alex Pereira’s Only Chance of Beating Magomed Ankalaev Gets Mocked by UFC 320 Rival

We’re closing in on UFC 320, and Alex Pereira is doing everything he can to reclaim the light heavyweight title he lost earlier this year. New training footage shows the former two-division champion drilling takedown defense relentlessly, cycling through new partners who are shooting in on him one by one. While fans interpret it as confirmation of Pereira’s commitment to leveling up, the reigning champion, Magomed Ankalaev, finds nothing to worry about.

The two fighters are set for a rematch on October 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first fight at UFC 313 resulted in a unanimous decision for Ankalaev, who gave Alex Pereira a tough night by using pressure and control to neutralize the Brazilian’s striking ability.

Now that ‘Poatan’ has taken time off to rest and reset his camp, the stage is set for another clash between two of the division’s biggest stars. When the training video surfaced on X (previously Twitter), Ankalaev wasted no time in delivering his verdict. “This guy bring Punch Taxi driver to help him with wrestling,” the Dagestani wrote in response.

“You don’t need to worry about wrestling; I’m gonna find this big head again,” he further added. For the champion, Alex Pereira‘s gym efforts aren’t just disappointing; they’re a reminder that the same approach didn’t stop him from winning gold in March. The truth is that ‘Poatan’ didn’t actually fold under the wrestling last time out.

He stuffed all twelve of Ankalaev’s takedown attempts, a statistic that raised questions given the narrative around his supposed weakness. But those missed shots still served a purpose: they kept Alex Pereira pressed against the fence, disturbed his rhythm, and provided opportunities for Ankalaev to land punishing strikes.

That’s the nuance the Russian appears to be hinting at, confident that his combination of pressure and power will once again nullify Pereira’s game and attacking arsenal. And while the takedown sessions seem to be his only way of winning, as it will help him from getting gassed out just one or two rounds into the fight, Magomed Ankalaev still believes the rematch will actually be much easier than the fight at UFC 320.

Magomed Ankalaev walks in confident against Alex Pereira for an easier rematch

The Russian isn’t treating this like any other fight, as Magomed Ankalaev believes the second meeting is where he finally takes control. Having proven this pattern with Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba, he feels the Brazilian will find the rematch far more taxing than their initial encounter.

The Russian has a definite mindset: once he’s been in the cage with an opponent, he knows exactly how to break them down the next time. “I think the rematch will be much easier than the first fight because statistics always show that fighting me in a rematch is very dangerous,” Ankalaev stated, pointing to his record.

He further added, “I’ll do whatever it takes to dominate. If I need to wrestle, I’ll wrestle. If I need to strike, I’ll strike. I don’t think we’ll have problems anywhere.” Beyond the confidence, there is also a calculated edge. Ankalaev acknowledged that Alex Pereira will be better prepared for wrestling, but he welcomed the challenge.

He said, “Let him prepare; that’s fine. I actually want him to come into this fight 100 percent so there are no questions about the outcome.” For the champion, UFC 320 isn’t about proving his abilities; it’s about proving that ‘Poatan’ has nowhere to hide when every avenue leads back to his grip.