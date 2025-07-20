Alex Pereira’s Past Haunts Him as Ex-Girlfriend Exposes Controversial Blacklist Plot Involving $17M Organization

Break-ups are messy, and UFC star Alex Pereira seems to be caught right in the middle of one. Known for his stoic composure and knockout power inside the Octagon, it’s matters of the heart that seem to have rattled him the most lately. It all began in late 2023, when Pereira’s long-term relationship with his fiancée, Merle Christine, came to a dramatic end. What followed was a wave of emotional fallout, from public accusations to heated exchanges on social media.

Things took a turn when Alex Pereira claimed Merle had been married during their time together. Merle fired back, saying, “I was married in the past (Alex was too), but I got separated before I started dating Alex.” As the new year rolled in, the tension didn’t fade. It boiled over once again following ‘Poatan’s UFC 313 title loss to Magomed Ankalaev. Merle appeared to celebrate the outcome by posting an Instagram story captioned “no chama,” further fanning the flames of an already messy breakup.

But the drama didn’t stop there. It spilled into the world of Karate Combat, where Pereira’s sister, Aline, recently competed. According to Full Send MMA, Merle allegedly showed up at the event and attempted to confront both Alex and Aline, resulting in her being escorted out of the venue. Enraged, Merle lashed out at the organization in a now-viral post:

“Karate Combat most unprofessional organisation ever. Got blacklisted as a visitor just because the CEO is licking the balls of famous UFC fighters who don’t want me at the event, looool.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by FULL SEND MMA (@fullsend_mma) Expand Post

AD

Now working as a presenter and certified systemic coach, Merle appears to be reclaiming her life while also staying active in MMA circles. But if anyone expected her to bow out quietly, they were wrong. The tension has only escalated, and recently, Conor McGregor even took verbal jabs at Christine, triggering what’s been reported as a renewed wave of support for her from Alex Pereira in their ongoing feud.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Breakup battles heat up again as Merle Christine takes another dig at Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira has dealt with his fair share of critics throughout his career, but none have struck a nerve quite like his former fiancée, Merle Christine. Once a quiet breakup, their split has turned into a full-blown feud, and Christine seems to be leading the charge. The tension resurfaced earlier this year when Christine posted a series of pointed messages on social media.

Ahead of UFC 313, Merle Christine appeared to predict Alex Pereira’s downfall while throwing her support behind Magomed Ankalaev. She remarked: “This guy won, and he got this title shot very late, right? So, I think we should give him some props.” When ‘Poatan’ eventually lost his title, Merle didn’t miss the chance to take a shot, calling it “karma” served.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following her reported ban from Karate Combat — the same promotion where Pereira’s sister Aline recently fought — Christine once again fired back on Instagram. In back-to-back stories, she doubled down on her stance, writing: “Life is good guys. Fck bad energy. Karma is coming anyway” and repeated her earlier jab: “This guy won, and he got this title shot very late, right? So, I think we should give him some props. Even if we don’t like him or don’t like his fighting style.”

With the drama spilling beyond the MMA world and onto a global stage, the spotlight is once again firmly fixed on Alex Pereira. What will be his next move in this turbulent chapter with Merle Christine? Stay tuned.