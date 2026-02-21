Alex Pereira’s Silence Fuels His Heavyweight Move for UFC White House, Per Chael Sonnen

What’s going to be Alex Pereira’s next move? That’s been the question since ‘Poatan’ claimed the light-heavyweight throne after beating Magomed Ankalaev. Well, the two-time 205 lbs champ’s potential move to heavyweight has definitely gained massive traction. But for the most part, that remained just a possibility since no green light has been provided on the Brazilian moving up a division. However, Chael Sonnen is highly confident that Pereira will fight for the 265 lbs gold. Why?

According to ‘The Bad Guy’, Alex Pereira isn’t remotely vocal about Carlos Ulberg, who’s ranked number 3 at light heavyweight and knocking hard on the door for a championship bout. Chael Sonnen also addressed the other side of the silence, pointing out how the Kiwi contender hasn’t called out the champion either. Noticing such limited exchanges, ‘The American Gangster’ connected the dots that led him to believe ‘Poatan’s heavyweight move is on.

Chael Sonnen believes Alex Pereira’s silence about Carlos Ulberg confirms his heavyweight move

“A lot of times it’s what’s not said. I mean, it really is. I mean, the fact that Ulberg’s name wasn’t being mentioned by Alex Pereira in any fashion, I think, is saying a lot. The fact that Ulberg isn’t out there saying Pereira’s name, I think, says a lot,” Sonnen said in his YouTube video. “I also think that perhaps the biggest storyline in MMA would be a guy pursuing a third championship.

I would predict that we’ll do the heavyweight belt. And that would change the landscape very much. Cause it would also, in theory, in previous policies, put that as a main event. It’s exactly what it would do. There hasn’t been a time the heavyweight belt has been contested on a card and not gone last. We’ve been told because of size. Fair enough, whatever the reason. Is Pereira getting ready to fight for the undisputed title? And is he getting ready to fight for that title?” The former title challenger added.

Well, Sonnen did make an interesting point here! If the UFC was actually serious about Pereira defending his light heavyweight title, we would’ve heard at least some chatter about a matchup with the Kiwi. Instead, the leaked rumors for UFC 327 are showing that Jiri Prochazka might face Ulberg for the vacant 205 lbs belt.

What’s even crazier is that Khamzat Chimaev, moving up to face ‘BJP’ for the light heavyweight belt, also started making rounds. So, with those rumors intact, it really does feel like ‘Poatan’ might actually move up and fight at the White House Card, given that he intended to face Jon Jones on that card. However, will the two-division champ actually contest for another undisputed belt like Sonnen pointed out? Or would he have to clash for the interim belt first?

That’s another mystery we’ll only find out after the promotion gives a thumbs up to the move to heavyweight. Moreover, during an interview with Valter Walker, the Brazilian revealed that there’s an announcement coming soon, so he might actually be preparing to reveal something big.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 8: Alex Pereira prepares to fight Magomed Ankalaev in their 5-round main event bout at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Now, as the anticipation continues to build, more backing for Pereira vs. Gane’s superfight is emerging. A former champ has also talked about why the fight matters so much for the 265 lbs division.

Michael Bisping believes ‘Poatan’ is the heavyweight division’s current solution

Currently, Tom Aspinall’s double eye surgery has created a whole new level of problems, not only for the Brit but for the heavyweight division itself. What’s going to cause even more trouble is that the heavyweight champion is literally struggling with normal movement, which gives enough substance to think that the Manchester native could be out of competition for a long time.

Well, in such grave times, what happens to the heavyweight division? If you ask Michael Bisping, the 265 lbs crown shouldn’t be left idle while Aspinall remains on medical hiatus. As per the former middleweight champ, Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane fighting for either the interim or even the undisputed title is the most sensible solution, with the champion free to face the winner whenever he returns.

“I understand that he’s p—ed off… Just ignore all of that s—t and just come back in your next fight, dominate the next few, make tons of money, and retire,” Bisping said in his YouTube video, “But in the meantime, let’s get back to Alex Pereira. If (Aspinall) isn’t fighting anytime soon, and it certainly looks like he isn’t fighting anytime soon… in the meantime, there’s an opportunity for Alex Pereira,” he added.

For ‘Poatan’, the timing suddenly seems perfect, as more and more momentum builds behind the idea of him chasing a third belt. Just like ‘The Count’ suggested, the opportunity is there, especially since the UFC’s heavyweight division could use his star power and the spectacle of a clash against Gane.

That said, if the UFC decides to make the fight happen, would it find its place at the White House? Let us know in the comments section below.