Alex Pereira’s Sister Has Everyone’s Attention as She Earns Same Honor as Her Brother and Glover Teixeira

The Pereira name is echoing louder than ever! After Aline Pereira captured Karate Combat flyweight gold in Miami in July, she’s now been honored off the mat in a way that places her alongside two legends: her brother Alex Pereira and their mentor Glover Teixeira.

The Brazilian fighter recently revealed on Instagram that she was recognized at the Multicultural Business & Education Summit on August 23. The award wasn’t just a trophy or a pat on the back. It was validation of a long, grueling journey filled with obstacles both inside and outside of combat sports.

She wrote in the caption for the post, “I lived an incredible night, being honored next to two great champions, my brother Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira, at the Multicultural Business & Education Summit. I’m very happy to see my work being recognized, and I want to thank from the bottom of my heart @iamiandralopes to @ctbe.business.education and this wonderful event for this special recognition @iammelbaptista. Gratitude for everything I’ve been through, everything I’ve overcome, and everything that is yet to come. Thank you, my God, for everything.”

But why does this moment matter so much? Because Aline’s story isn’t just about titles or medals. It’s about survival, sacrifice, and the pursuit of a dream. While ‘Poatan’ prepares for his UFC 320 rematch with Magomed Ankalaev and balances a budding acting career, Aline Pereira has been quietly building her own empire.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, she had revealed, “I do deliveries for Amazon, and we do what we have to do. This routine is very tiresome because we still have to accommodate the training hours and the job, but it all works out in the end. We do deliveries for four and a half hours. But it’s great to be here. The United States is very good for me and my son, too.”

As such, this recognition symbolizes more than her Karate Combat title. It shows that perseverance, often fought outside the cage, can shine just as brightly. It puts her in the same spotlight as Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira, two men who have guided her not just in technique, but in mentality. And fans? They made sure their voices were heard as we take a look at how they reacted to Aline Pereira’s recognition!

Fans show overwhelming support for Alex Pereira’s sister Aline’s massive accomplishment

One fan wrote, “Congratulations champ.” The simplicity of the comment says it all. In a world where flashy knockouts get the headlines, true fans recognized the grind and showed the respect earned from years of hard work.

Another added, “Wonderful and well deserved!” This reaction echoes what many feel. Aline Pereira hasn’t had the smoothest path. She went 1-2 in MMA and lost her first kickboxing title shot to Tiffany van Soest. But she refused to be defined by setbacks. Now in Karate Combat, she’s unbeaten, finishing opponents with the same thunderous left hand her brother wields in the UFC.

One supporter chimed in, “Champ!!! Chama Queen.” Fans aren’t just labeling her as a fighter, but as royalty in her own right. The use of “Queen” speaks to how the fighter is carving her own identity beyond just being ‘Alex Pereira’s sister’.

Someone else added, “Congratulations, it will certainly be the first of many tributes.” Some fans are already imagining Aline Pereira receiving more honors, whether for future titles or her resilience. It shows belief in her trajectory that this recognition is just a sign of better things to come.

Finally, one fan wrote, “You rocked it and deserving of this belt and the others to come! Aline you always fought not only in the ring but outside of it as well! Congratulations!!” This is perhaps the most powerful reaction. It connects the dots between Aline’s struggles outside the arena, the deliveries, the sacrifices, the balancing act of motherhood and her triumphs inside of it. For many, that’s what makes her story relatable and inspiring.

From the early mornings delivering Amazon packages to raising her son while chasing a fighting career, she’s lived every inch of the grind. Now, standing beside Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira with the same honor in her hands, she’s proven that resilience can carve a path just as sharp as any left hook. As such, the fans see her not just as a fighter, but as a symbol of persistence, and their reactions show they believe this is only the beginning!