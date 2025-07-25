Alex Pereira’s Sister Makes UFC Debut in Wonderland as Internet Trolls Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine

Just a few months back, the UFC dropped an early Christmas surprise for fight fans—and especially for Alice Pereira. Dana White took to Instagram to announce the signing of the undefeated bantamweight prospect, officially welcoming her to the UFC roster. Pereira’s arrival, backed by a series of strong performances, signals a significant leap in her career. Alice Pereira stepped into the professional MMA scene in August of last year, and she’s hit the ground running, making sure everyone knows she’s here to stay. She started strong, taking down Raquel de Andrade with a rear-naked choke.

From there, the momentum never slowed. Pereira has gone on to notch five more victories, including a jaw-dropping 11-second finish that turned heads across the MMA world. Known as the ‘Golden Girl,’ she’s finished five of her six opponents, showcasing both power and precision. Her most recent bout, a hard-fought decision win over veteran Samara Santos, went the distance—and it was that performance that ultimately earned her a UFC contract. At Cage Masters 2, Alice Pereira put on a masterclass, dominating Samara Santos from start to finish to secure a unanimous decision victory.

With her sixth win in the bag, Pereira knew she was no longer just a rising prospect—she had become a serious contender. Proudly wearing the promotion’s bantamweight title around her waist, she made her intentions clear. Sporting a bold T-shirt that called out UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Mick Maynard, Pereira turned to the camera and delivered a passionate message: “Micki, six fights, six wins. Look at me; I deserve it. I promise you all.” It was a moment of raw emotion and ambition—one that helped punch her ticket to the UFC. The 19-year-old is now on the verge of making history as the youngest female fighter to ever step into the UFC Octagon.

According to multiple sources, the undefeated prospect is now set to make her UFC debut against Monsterrat Rendon at Noche UFC 3. The event is scheduled for September 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Pereira herself broke the news on social media, officially confirming the matchup and setting the stage for one of the most anticipated debuts of the year. However, the fans online are more interested in the surname, Pereira. The fans have even started to believe that she might be the sister of former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Fans mock UFC newcomer Alice Pereira for being the sister of ‘Poatan’

At only 19 years old, Brazilian star Alice Pereira has a perfect 6-0 professional MMA record, and her quick ascension has already gotten a lot of attention. A lot of people think she’s related to UFC fighter Alex Pereira because of her last name and the way she fights. But here’s the twist: she’s not. Alex “Poatan” does have a sister in the sport, but it’s not Alice; it’s Aline Pereira. Aline first fought in MMA in November 2022. She has also fought in kickboxing events like Glory. Alice and Alex are not family, even though they have the same last name and both have fought. They are just two rising stars making their own way in the fight game. But the supporters see it differently.

One of the users pointed out the exact reason why the 19-year-old Brazilian fighter has been signed by the UFC. The comment read as, “The whole family is industry plants. Being average Brazilian is the best base for career in UFC.” Despite not having any idea about Alice’s record of 6-0 in her MMA career, one user tried to link her with ‘Poatan’ and commented, “They really signed a 3-2 bun cuz she’s Pereira’s sister”

In the world of MMA, where blood, sweat, and sacrifice are supposed to pave the road to the Octagon, one user mocked the hard work put in by the Brazilian and commented, “Nepotism at its peak” One of the user mocked as to how the UFC should sign in the former dual-champion’s son’s next and commented, “Pereira’s son next” One of the fans used Pereira’s famous slogan and commented, “Chama Chama”

Alex Pereira has been out of action for quite some time now after losing his belt. However, one of the fans is happy seeing the 19-year-old make her debut and commented, “Close enough, welcome back CHAMA” Despite not being linked to the 38-year-old former UFC champion, one of the users still gave her a nickname and commented, “Alice Poatan Pereira”

It was the surprise of a lifetime for ‘Golden Girl,’ when Mick Maynard appeared on a video call and, with a smile, handed her a UFC contract. Overwhelmed with emotion, the young Brazilian couldn’t hold back tears as she thanked the promotion for the life-changing opportunity. The heartfelt moment quickly made waves, with Dana White himself sharing the clip on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into Pereira’s raw and genuine reaction. Now, as she prepares to step into the Octagon, the question is—can Alice Pereira carve out a path to glory like her namesake Alex Pereira?