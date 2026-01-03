Alex Pereira’s Sparring Becomes a Field Day as Fans Fixate Over Tracy Cortez News

Alex Pereira didn’t say a word, and he didn’t need to. A brief sparring video was enough to send the MMA world into familiar chaos, with technique, timing, and personal life all mingled into one noisy conversation. Under normal conditions, this would have been simply another training video from a defending champion. But timing is key.

Alex Pereira’s name has recently been everywhere, not just because of his title run, but also because his relationship with another UFC fighter, Tracy Cortez, has been made public. When that context entered the chat, the sparring footage became less about footwork and more about everything else.

Fans turn Alex Pereira sparring clip into a debate

In the video making the rounds on X, Alex Pereira dodges punches with ease, counters cleanly, and watches his sparring partner stumble repeatedly while trying to land anything significant. From a technical standpoint, the footage was routine Pereira. Nothing about it suggested he was emptying the tank or looking for a knockout.

However, the internet rarely stops there, especially when a fighter’s personal life becomes a part of the story. That’s where Tracy Cortez entered the reaction cycle. Fans immediately connected the dots as they saw Cortez also having a sparring session of her own right beside ‘Poatan.’

“Can’t be taking L’s in front of his new girl now,” one user wrote. Another was harsher: “Showing off for his new gf smh, what a loser.” The jokes kept coming. “His girl is right there, so he’s going try-hard,” one fan wrote, while another simply added, “Showing off in front of Tracy.”

The conversation soon shifted away from Cortez and toward the sparring itself. And this time, size became a sticking point. “I’m just wondering, why post this? Not only is he levels above the guy, but he’s also bigger and not even letting him work.” Another fan echoed the sentiment: “Has he ever spared anyone his size? Every clip I see is him vs someone half his size; bro is a bully.” For some, the imbalance made the video unsettling rather than impressive.

However, it is worth noting that not everyone saw it this way.

Another group ignored the criticism and focused on what Pereira does best. “This guy’s a professional to professionals 😆,” one fan joked. Instead of nitpicking, another looked ahead: “Alex Pereira might actually win the title this year.” Others laughed as they rejected the entire debate. “My man was not even trying, ahahaha.”

That division pretty much describes Alex Pereira’s current online presence. Every piece of footage becomes a referendum on his dominance, his opponents, or his private life. The sparring did not change his status at 205 pounds, nor did it provide a solution to the question of what follows next.

It simply reminded everyone that when ‘Poatan’ moves, even during training, the limelight follows, whether he wants it or not. However, if Alex Pereira was actually taking his training lightly, he may need to be more focused now, as a familiar contender could be lining up across from him.

Pereira can get to face a UFC contender he KO’d in kickboxing

That spotlight doesn’t fade just because Alex Pereira isn’t booked yet. If anything, it sharpens the questions about who will step up next—especially if his idea of moving to heavyweight is put on hold. With the White House superfight plan cooling off, 205 pounds remains crowded with ‘Poatan’ right at the center.

Dustin Jacoby is one name that has quietly resurfaced. Long before UFC belts became part of Alex Pereira’s journey, the two met in kickboxing, where Pereira defeated Jacoby in 2014. Eleven years later, ‘The Hanyak’ has rebuilt himself, snapping a rough stretch with back-to-back knockout wins and forcing his way back into conversations he once wasn’t part of.

That history is what makes it intriguing. Dustin Jacoby isn’t selling a new rivalry; he’s selling unfinished business. With another knockout at UFC 325, he believes he belongs in a title discussion already filled with familiar faces for Alex Pereira. While he may not be the most obvious option, he is one that carries a storyline the UFC knows how to sell.