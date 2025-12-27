Alex Pereira’s Subzero Training Backfires as Fans Turn It Into a Meme Fest

For a fighter known as ‘Poatan’ (Stone Hands in the Tupi language), one might expect training in a blizzard to be met with awe. Yet, Alex Pereira’s latest subzero stunt did the opposite, sparking a firestorm of mockery from the very fans he aimed to impress.

In a recent video shared by the ‘Chama’, the LHW champion could be seen sharpening his striking skills in the snowy terrain of Connecticut in the holiday season, in the chilling temperature of -6°C. As snow furiously stormed, Pereira bombarded a fury of punches and a flying knee. However, the clip didn’t seem to have the intended effect as fans threw online jabs at ‘Poatan’.

The display of bravado, however, was immediately met with derision from fans, as one wrote, “Ts is beyond corny.” Another fan slit open past wounds, commenting, “In his natural temperature. Ice f**king cold,” alongside a GIF of him getting KO’ed by Israel Adesanya. To that, another fan shared the sentiment, replying, “The kid just can’t help but go out cold in front of his sons who idolise him 😂😭.”

But Pereira wasn’t done catching strays, as others chimed in. One user mocked Pereira’s game by saying, “Kid is used to going cold.” Others suggested that Pereira’s persona is wearing thin, writing, “Chama needs to retire that fit.” One user summed up the general sentiment of the fanbase by simply commenting, “Performative a** bulls**t 💀.”

Despite the backlash, however, some fans appreciated the sharp technique even in the cold. One fan wrote, “That’s savage shadowboxing in subzero temps,” while another chimed in, “CHAMA.”

While ‘Poatan’s video split the fanbase into conflicting perspectives, it is far from the most controversial storyline Pereira has been a part of this year. After a rebounding win against Magomed Ankalaev, ‘Poatan’ called for a heavyweight super fight, which roused anticipation in the fandom but didn’t settle comfortably with other veterans.

Now, with that fight hanging in the balance, Pereira has resorted to flaunting his resilience in the subzero environment. This is not the first time Alex Pereira has pulled up this trick.

Alex Pereira stunned fans with pre-UFC 313 training

The UFC 313 title fight was one of the buzziest moments this year, with Magomed Ankalaev preparing for the unbelievable. However, even before the fight hit the Octagon, both fighters were already trading barbs with each other.

Ankalaev took it up a notch, roasting ‘Poatan’ on X, writing, “I never wanna hurt someone in my life like I want to hurt Alex, he is a fake humble boy. I’ve been climbing mountains, chopping wood, swimming in freezing lakes, and Alex has been dancing and making videos like a TikTok chick.”

That prompted Pereira to do one of the wildest stunts he has ever pulled, responding with a video of him wrestling with his coach, Glover Teixeira, barefoot, in nothing but MMA shorts. The fans responded with supportive and encouraging reactions, unlike the roasting session this time.

Ankalaev responded with a simple challenge, “I hope you’re ready to do this for 25 minutes.”

Indeed, the fight lasted 25 minutes inside the Octagon, mostly consisting of prolonged wrestling exchanges. While Ankalaev emerged victorious, Pereira wasn’t ready to hang up his gloves on the decision yet, KO’ing Ankalaev in the first round in their rematch.

Whether fans see it as corny theatrics or championship-level grit, Alex Pereira’s icy shadowboxing once again proves that ‘Poatan’ knows exactly how to keep the MMA world talking, even when the Octagon lights are off. What do you think? Was Pereira’s snow training pure motivation or unnecessary showmanship?