Alex Pereira’s Title Shot in Jeopardy as Khalil Rountree Eyes Jamahal Hill Fight at UFC Baku

Alex Pereira has been on a bit of a hiatus after dropping the light heavyweight crown to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. ‘Poatan’ mentioned his body needed rest after going to war four times in just 365 days. But while the Brazilian takes some much-needed time off, the rest of the 205ers haven’t slowed down. Many are already making their case for the next title shot. Especially with the champ actively calling for a new challenge.

The UFC has already been looking toward Jiri Prochazka for a possible Ankalaev fight, given the brewing bad blood between them. But that’s not all. UFC Baku is set to go down this weekend, with Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill headlining the card. The winner will also look to stake their claim for the next title shot. And Rountree believes he’s next in line for gold. However, would that end up snubbing Alex Pereira’s chances?

Khalil Rountree’s light heavyweight ambitions could put Alex Pereira on notice

Khalil Rountree was handed a title shot at UFC 307 against Alex Pereira, where he suffered a brutal fourth-round TKO loss. However, that defeat didn’t dampen his spirits. Currently ranked #7 at light heavyweight, Rountree believes he’ll be right back in the title mix—ready to face Magomed Ankalaev or whoever holds the belt—if he makes a strong statement against Jamahal Hill in the UFC Baku main event.

During UFC Baku media day, Rountree said, “I think that a win over Jamahal Hill, definitely puts me in the talks of being a title contender again. Whether it’s Magomed Ankalaev or anyone else I don’t know. The division right now as you know, we don’t see who’s fighting who next. There’s nothing guaranteed, we don’t even know. So, I don’t look past this fight. My goal is to win over Jamahal Hill and do it in a way where there’s now talks of me fighting for the title.”

It seems like Magomed Ankalaev isn’t short on competition. However, his manager Ali Abdelaziz recently told MMA Junkie, “I think Alex Pereira earned it, and I think he deserves it. If we have to wait, it’s OK. That guy did a lot for the sport, and we respect him.” So, it looks like Team Big Ank is willing to wait until around October for a super rematch with Pereira, while also keeping an eye on other potential options.

So, there will be plenty of eyes on the UFC Baku main event. But Alex Pereira has already been keeping a close watch on the highly anticipated clash between his two former opponents. And that’s not all, the former champ has also shared his prediction for how the fight might play out.

Pereira weighs in with prediction for Rountree vs. Hill showdown

It’s safe to say Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Jamahal Hill will deliver fireworks. Both are among the division’s most feared strikers, and their fights rarely go the distance without serious damage. However, neither man could overcome Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ made easy work of Hill with a knockout at UFC 300, while Rountree pushed him harder at UFC 307. But once Pereira found his rhythm in the third round, he began picking Rountree apart en route to victory.

So, the former 205 lbs kingpin might just be the best man to weigh in—and he’s backing Khalil Rountree Jr. to win the fight. In an interview with the UFC, Alex Pereira shared his thoughts, saying, “They’re both great fighters and well-rounded. I fought them both, so I can say something more accurate. They’re both dangerous, but I think by my fight against Khalil, I see him having some advantage against Jamahal.”

Although Jamahal Hill has shown insane skills throughout his career, he looked a bit off with his timing and shot selection in his last fight against Jiri Prochazka. On the other hand, Khalil Rountree has been one, aside from Ankalaev, who managed to put Pereira on the back foot. That’s why he might just have the edge heading into this Fight Night clash.

With that being said, are you siding with 'Poatan's prediction of Rountree taking the win? Or do you think Jamahal Hill gets back on track?