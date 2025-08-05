Alex Pereira’s Training Update Has Fans Fear for Magomed Ankalaev Before UFC 320 Rematch

Alex Pereira‘s latest training video has fans excited for UFC 320. Focused on striking, which he couldn’t effectively mount against Magomed Ankalaev in his loss at UFC 313, the Brazilian knockout artist looks sharp and relentless in camp. The footage has reignited hype online as ‘Poatan’ prepares for battle, his eyes set on redemption. With the spotlight back on him, the Brazilian appears more dangerous and motivated than ever.

As expected, the comments section under his video exploded with excitement. Fans wasted no time in declaring Pereira as the future champion again, flooding the comments with confidence and some concern toward Ankalaev. “He’s going to finish Ank this time,” one fan said. Another added, “This dude is gonna mop the floor with Ankalaev’s head.”

The energy was not just optimism; it was belief. One user said, “Pray for Ankalev; bro is preparing for war,” while another concluded, “The king is getting that belt back from Ank 🔥.” However, it is worth noting that for every voice praising ‘Poatan,’ there were just as many skeptics.

Some users mocked his movement-heavy style from the first bout, drawing comparisons to his foe-turned-friend Israel Adesanya. One critic wrote, “This time he will run even faster like his friend Adesanya 😂.” Another user added, “Pereira can only run around the Octagon; he won’t wipe anyone out 😂.”

However, not every comment was brutal. Several fans offered practical tips, with many focusing on improving Alex Pereira’s takedown defense. “Get a bigger guy to try to take you down, similar to Ank’s size, so you’re familiar with that power and size,” a fan said. One added, “If I were you, I’d always train with fighters who can bring me down.” A third went even further, saying, “Don’t just defend—try for a takedown of your own.”

By now, even his most ardent fans understand that this battle will be decided on the mat. So, the rematch on October 4 at T-Mobile Arena will be more than just a chance for Pereira to recapture gold; it will also be a decisive test of whether a kickboxer can adapt quickly enough to defeat one of the division’s top tactical wrestlers.

Magomed Ankalaev has already exposed the formula once. This time, it is Alex Pereira who makes the move. And, based on the sweat-soaked training clip and the storm it stirred, he understands exactly what’s at stake. So, will he be able to pull it off? Well, at least a UFC middleweight has his money on ‘Poatan.’

Caio Borralho predicts a big win for Alex Pereira

Caio Borralho, a rising UFC middleweight, has joined the list of fighters backing Alex Pereira in his rematch with Magomed Ankalaev. While ‘Poatan’ kept his game plan quiet, Borralho believes the Brazilian has already made the necessary mental shift. In his opinion, Pereira now “knows he can defend the takedowns,” and that changes everything.

Pereira’s first dance with Ankalaev was undoubtedly frustrating for fans of the Brazilian knockout artist. But, according to ‘The Natural,’ those lessons have become his weapons. He does not expect Pereira to sit back and wait. Instead, he sees him applying pressure with control, measurement, and precision.

“He’s very intelligent,” Borralho said. “Now he can risk more to bring pressure and find that knockout.” It’s more about time than recklessness, and Alex Pereira is the master at walking that tightrope. Borralho’s perspective does not guarantee an easy night for ‘Poatan,’ as Ankalaev’s grit and resilience remain important factors.

But it does reinforce what many have begun to believe after watching that training footage: Alex Pereira is returning not only with firepower but also with clarity. He is no longer stepping into the unknown. He’s been there. He’s lost there. And now he understands what it takes to win.