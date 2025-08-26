Alex Pereira’s Training Update Leaves Fans Concerned About Magomed Ankalaev Rematch at UFC 320

As UFC 320 approaches, the light heavyweight division prepares for one of the most anticipated rematches of the year. Magomed Ankalaev will face his dethroned opponent, Alex Pereira, in his first title defense in Las Vegas. Their first fight at UFC 313 saw Ankalaev end Pereira’s reign with a unanimous decision, and ‘Poatan’ is now trying to reclaim the championship that cemented his rapid rise in the promotion. So, he is making sure that he and his fans are all hyped up for it.

In the lead-up to the fight, Pereira recently dropped a glimpse of his training camp on Instagram. The former two-division champion posted a photo of himself working on his striking with boxing gloves on, along with his trademark caption: “Chama 🔥.” While the update did spark some excitement, it also elicited mixed opinions from fans regarding how he compares to Ankalaev in the rematch.

For several fans, the training update just confirmed their confidence that Magomed Ankalaev will do the job again. “No chama, Ankalaev time,” one fan clearly declared, expressing the feeling that Pereira’s fire had died out. Another commented, “Big Ank would win by TKO this time,” while others added, “Fire is gone, sad but true. Ankalaev gets the win.” The comments made it evident that many fans still support the reigning champion following his decisive win earlier this year.

Nonetheless, Pereira’s passionate fans were ready to fire back. “We will send Ankalaev to sleep,” one Brazilian fan declared, rallying on Poatan’s promise of vengeance. Another cheered, “CHAMAAA IS BACK… Bring our belt back to Brazil,” while another described him as “the feared man on the planet.” For Pereira’s fans, the “Chama” post was more than just a training update; it was a warning that their hero was about to reclaim the belt.

Amid the cheering and doubting, a few supporters took a more strategic approach to their responses, offering Pereira unsolicited advice ahead of the rematch. One user suggested Magomed Ankalaev improve his takedown defense: “Please work on your takedown defense.” Another said, “Learn wrestling, brothaaaa.”

One user’s particularly detailed comment gave out a comprehensive strategy: “Eat the round with all caution, measure distance, avoid falling, and finish if it accelerates; this way you will have more chances.” The passionate back-and-forth shows how split the community is as UFC 320 approaches.

Alex Pereira may have been forced to relinquish his title at UFC 313, but every move he makes is still met with massive attention, whether it’s doubt, belief, or tactical advice from fans. For now, one thing is certain: when ‘Poatan’ meets Ankalaev in Las Vegas, the buzz that began with a single “Chama 🔥” will explode into one of the year’s most anticipated rematches. But can he really win? Well, one UFC fighter has his doubts.

UFC light heavyweight fighter predicts a loss for Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira’s “Chama 🔥” post sparked both excitement and concern, and Zhang Mingyang‘s comments only fueled the flames. Before his own defeat in Shanghai, the rising contender looked at Pereira’s rematch with Ankalaev and provided a brutally honest assessment. To Zhang, the Brazilian behemoth does not seem to be the same man who dominated two divisions, and this could be the biggest problem coming into UFC 320.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think Ankalaev can defend his title because I think Alex Pereira is not as motivated as before,” Zhang told MMA Fighting. The Chinese prospect acknowledged Pereira’s abilities, stating, “If we can get the old Pereira back, he’s still, let’s say, better striker than Ankalaev.” But his worries were clear: the ‘Poatan’ who entered the cage in March lacked the fire that had previously made him unbeatable. For Zhang, the explanation for the shift is simple: wealth. “He has earned too much money,” he explained.

“He’s too rich. I think no matter who you are as a fighter or as a human being, if you are too rich, you are just kind of lacking motivation compared to when you are young, when you are poor, when you are hungry.” It’s a scathing judgment that mimics the story commonly associated with Conor McGregor‘s fall from dominance, and Zhang believes Alex Pereira may be on a similar path until he finds a way to reignite his hunger.