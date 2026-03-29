Alexa Grasso’s Classy Gesture Toward Unconscious Maycee Barber Emerges in New Octagon Side Footage

Alexa Grasso had just delivered one of the biggest statements of her comeback at UFC Seattle. A clean left hand dropped Maycee Barber, and within seconds, Grasso secured a choke. Officially, it goes down as a knockout at 2:42 of Round 1. Clinically executed and exactly what she needed after a three-fight winless run.

But the moment didn’t move forward, because Barber didn’t get up right away. Instead of celebrating, Grasso stayed on her knees nearby, watching as the referee and medical team rushed in. New cageside footage, later shared online by Oscar Willis from TheMacLife, showed her waiting quietly, not reacting, not turning away, just staying there until Barber began to recover.

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Inside the cage, everything happened fast. Barber was pressing forward early, holding the center. Alexa Grasso stayed composed on the outside. Then one opening was all it took as the left hand landed clean on her jaw. ‘The Future’ dropped awkwardly, tried to react, but she was already fading. The choke followed, but it was almost secondary. Referee Mike Beltran stepped in quickly, recognizing Barber was already out of it.

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What followed was the concern as Barber remained on her back, eyes open but not fully responsive, for close to a minute. That’s when the tone inside the arena shifted. And context matters here.

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In 2025, Maycee Barber’s fight with Erin Blanchfield at UFC on ESPN 68 was called off due to a medical emergency just before her walkout. A year earlier, in 2024, she had spent nine days in the hospital dealing with a serious infection. So when she stayed down longer than usual, it wasn’t just a routine concern.

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That’s where Alexa Grasso’s reaction lands differently. She didn’t rush to the cage wall, didn’t celebrate immediately, just took the time to show sportsmanship and class in a moment of concern for her opponent. There’s a quiet comparison here to MMA legend Lyoto Machida, who was known for bowing or kneeling after finishes as a sign of respect. Different style, same idea. A pause before the celebration.

Maycee Barber eventually sat up, got to her feet, and walked out with assistance. The crowd responded in relief more than celebration. Only then did Alexa Grasso allow herself to acknowledge the win. Now, the question becomes, what’s next for the Mexican fighter?

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Alexa Grasso lays out her “goal” to get back into title contention

For Alexa Grasso, this wasn’t just a win. It was a reset. Coming into UFC Seattle, she was 0-2-1 in her last three, including losing the belt back to Valentina Shevchenko and a decision loss to Natalia Silva at UFC 315. Another setback would’ve pushed her further down the ladder. Instead, she stopped Maycee Barber in under three minutes.

That changes things. Before the fight, Grasso wasn’t making bold claims about title shots. If anything, she sounded measured when asked about getting back into the title race.

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“Hopefully, yes. I don’t know how many fights I need to be (in) the talk about being a contender,” Grasso told the media ahead of the fight. ”The fights I need to do, as much as I need to do, I will do it again. That’s the goal again.”

Barber wasn’t just another name. She was on the edge of a title shot herself and was riding high on a seven-fight win streak. Beating her and doing it decisively puts Alexa Grasso right back into the conversation. What happens next depends on timing and matchmaking, but the direction is clear. Grasso has reinserted herself into the top tier. Whether it’s another contender fight or a direct path back to the belt, she’s no longer on the outside looking in.