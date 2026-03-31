Alexa Grasso’s Win Used to Prove Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrong About Women’s MMA

A single finish at UFC Seattle ended up doing more than just move Alexa Grasso back into title contention; it shifted the tone of a debate that had resurfaced just days earlier. The former champion’s first-round stoppage of Maycee Barber was clinical. One clean left hand, a scramble, and then immediately jumping on a rear-naked choke.

Officially ruled a knockout at 2:42 of Round 1, it capped a performance that showed timing, composure, and awareness under pressure. Statistically, it was one of the fastest finishes in a high-stakes women’s flyweight matchup this year. Technically, it was sharp.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s where Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments came back into focus. Speaking on his show, veteran journalist Ariel Helwani didn’t hold back while reacting to both the performance and ‘The Eagle’s controversial stance on women’s MMA. He questioned how someone with that level of experience and intelligence in the sport could still hold those views.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But just days after, you see more comments from Khabib about women’s MMA. And I know he has his reasons, and part of them are religious and all that stuff,” Helwani said. “I just don’t understand how someone of that stature, how someone who is so successful, who is so smart, who is so great at fighting, who is so great when it comes to coaching, how he could feel that way about women’s MMA…”

“But in terms of like athletics, we should be celebrating women competing in both, fighting and coaching and doing everything that the men do as far as athletics are concerned. And so to see that (Grasso’s) performance just days after those comments, I thought was pretty profound as well. And just amazing. If you have not seen the fight, go and find it. It’s not that long.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

For those out of the loop, Khabib Nurmagomedov was speaking at a public event where he made it clear that his views on women’s MMA haven’t changed. He argued that fighting is already “brutal even for men” and said that seeing women take damage, especially to the face, is something he personally doesn’t agree with.

While he acknowledged that women choose to compete and have the right to do so, he maintained that he wouldn’t recommend the sport for them. He framed it as a matter of values and upbringing, suggesting that men and women have different roles, and added that he prefers when “a man does men’s work, and a woman does women’s work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber wasn’t a drawn-out war or a controversial decision. It was efficient, high-level execution. The kind of performance that’s easy to show, easy to replay, and hard to dismiss.

It also lands at a time when women’s MMA is arguably at its strongest. Big fights are being booked, divisions are active, and names like a returning Amanda Nunes, Kayla Harrison, and Valentina Shevchenko continue to drive interest. Even outside the UFC, high-profile matchups like Gina Carano vs Ronda Rousey are headlining cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

So when a performance like Grasso’s happens right after ‘The Eagle’s comments, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence. It feels like a direct response, even if it wasn’t intended that way. But Valentina Shevchenko took it a step further and directly fired back at the former lightweight champion.

Valentina Shevchenko holds nothing back in her response to Khabib Nurmagomedov

The conversation didn’t stay one-sided for long as responding on social media, Shevchenko challenged the core idea behind Khabib Nurmagomedov’s stance and immediately re-framed the argument. Instead of keeping it within MMA, she widened the lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Women are weak?!” Shevchenko wrote. “Tell that to my sister—an airline captain. Or tell it to the ”Night Witches” the all-female bomber regiment of World War II, who dropped bombs under the cover of darkness with their engines off, then landed in pitch blackness without landing lights. For this, they earned a reputation for being elusive and deadly. Go ahead, tell them who is stronger.”

She argued that strength isn’t defined by gender but by upbringing, adding that martial arts don’t distinguish between men and women; only skill matters. In her view, training is about becoming stronger, sharper, and better prepared to defend oneself.

Because if you look at how the sport is structured today, performance is already the metric. Five rounds, no change in rules between the genders, and the same expectations. Fighters like Valentina Shevchenko and Grasso aren’t being evaluated differently; they’re judged on execution. And the numbers support the growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the UFC introduced women’s divisions in 2013, the level of competition has only tightened, and the technical ceiling keeps rising. Ultimately, it’s two perspectives colliding, one rooted in tradition, the other in what the sport has become today.