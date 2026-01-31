Alexander Hernandez Speaks Out Amid FBI Probe Following UFC 324 Fight Cancellation

Were betting allegations the reason behind the UFC 324 fight cancellation, where Alexander Hernandez was supposed to fight Michael Johnson in the lightweight division? Hernandez was supposed to enter the UFC 324 early prelims kickoff bout as the betting favorite, but bettors sharply moved his line just before the fight, which immediately raised suspicions of irregularities. As a result, the promotion canceled the fight at the last minute. A few days later, Hernandez finally broke his silence.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Dana White and Co. have long fought against betting violations in the sport. Similarly, last year, irregular betting on featherweight Isaac Dulgarian’s fight drew widespread attention. Here, the suspected irregularities prompted the FBI to investigate the canceled Hernandez vs. Michael Johnson bout. Amid the chaos, Dana White confirmed the federal inquiry, and now Alexander Hernandez has stepped forward to share his side of the story.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alexander Hernandez addresses UFC 324 cancellation
“I would never dishonor myself or this sport by not giving my absolute all in competition,” Alexander Hernandez wrote on Instagram. “I have been through a great deal in my career to be in the auspicious position I am in. I do not take that lightly,” Hernandez continued. “I do not take my work or the work of others lightly. It is extraordinarily disheartening after a complete camp and weight cut to have a fight forfeited.”
“Certainly from matters outside of my control. I understand the FBI is doing their job. I understand the UFC is doing their job. I am trying to get back to doing my job as quickly as possible. I hope this matter is resolved with expedience. I am in the prime of my career,” Hernandez added.
Top Stories
Khamzat Chimaev Puts Jon Jones’ UFC White House Dream at Risk With Perfectly Timed ‘Chama’ Callout
Conor McGregor Puts Octagon Return in Real UFC Owner’s Hands After Dana White Negotiations Hang in Balance
UFC 325 Fight Canceled After Fighter Gets Caught Botching Daniel Cormier-Style Weigh-In Trick
Who Is Arman Tsarukyan’s Father? Nairi Tsarukyan’s Net Worth, Profession & Businesses
UFC 326 Co-Main Event Thrown Into Doubt as Conflicting Reports Ignite Dispute
View this post on Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
While fans can legally place bets, fighters, coaches, and managers cannot get involved.
(More to come…)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT