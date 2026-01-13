Alexander Volkanovski Addresses Quiet UFC Talks as $7.7B Paramount Deal Sparks Fighter Pay Questions

The UFC is entering a new era, and it isn’t just about changing the logos on the broadcast screen. With the promotion officially moving from ESPN to Paramount under a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal, the pay-per-view model that shaped modern UFC stardom has also been phased out. For fans, it sounds like utopia. For fighters, it’s a complicated math problem with actual financial consequences.

Because with PPV points vanishing, the sport’s biggest paydays change overnight. Champions and draws have built entire contract structures around those backend earnings, and the industry now faces a major question: if there is no more PPV, what replaces the PPV check? Well, Alexander Volkanovski has shed some light on the topic.

Alexander Volkanovski admits pay conversations are happening behind the scenes

‘The Great’ has provided a rare glimpse into what’s happening behind closed doors. When Ariel Helwani asked about how the UFC plans to offset PPV points now that the model is ending, the Australian didn’t fake certainty or provide a slick PR response. Instead, he chose to admit the truth on The Ariel Helwani Show.

He said, “Not exactly sure just yet, to be honest. Yeah, I think we are in talks with them, so we’ll just see what we’ll see.” It was honest in a way that fans rarely hear from champions, especially those who have a massive fight ahead of them.

Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Diego Lopes on January 31 at UFC 325 in Sydney, and he made it clear that his focus is on the cage, not boardroom spreadsheets. He added, “I’m just focusing on what I do, and I’ll leave, I guess, the rest to Ash.”

As Ariel Helwani followed up with the obvious question: Will it be resolved, and will he be satisfied with the outcome? ‘The Great’ responded without hesitation: “Yeah, yeah, definitely… Yeah, for sure.” That confidence is important because the UFC has yet to make its intentions clear.

Dana White has already signaled that changes are on the way, but when pressed specifically about the pay restructuring, he remained cryptic, offering only one straightforward answer: The bonuses are obviously going up. So, while Paramount may be ending PPV for fans, it is also forcing fighters to engage in fresh kinds of negotiating.

Alexander Volkanovski’s answer didn’t resolve anything, but it verified the most crucial point: his talks are real, and the champions are already at the table. As for his MMA future, ‘The Great’ also revealed his stance on retirement ahead of his UFC 325 title defense.

Volkanovski addresses the retirement rumors

Maybe that’s why Alexander Volkanovski seemed so unfazed about the Paramount payout talks. At this point, he’s built to filter out distractions and concentrate on the next task—which is UFC 325 in Sydney. Diego Lopes is dangerous, the crowd will be loud, and ‘The Great’ understands that one bad night could change how people talk about you.

‘The Great’ is 37 years old and has been knocked out twice in his last three fights; thus, retirement rumors have circulated heavily online. However, the Aussie stated that he isn’t planning to walk away after this one. “I don’t know where (the retirement rumors) came from exactly,” he told Ariel Helwani, suggesting that fans are writing an ending he hasn’t consented to.

Still, he did not pretend that the sport is without consequences either. “If I were to get beaten up, would I come back to fight? No. But that’s not in my plans. Unless things go horrendously wrong, I’m planning on going back out there.” So, for the time being, it seems like his strategy is simple: win, take as little damage as possible, and remain active until things get too out of hand.