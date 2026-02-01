Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes Deemed Unworthy of $100K Bonus for Their UFC 325 Performances

While Qudos Bank Arena enjoyed watching Alexander Volkanovski defeat Diego Lopes in a dominant victory, fans across the world questioned the fight for receiving an extra reward. While the rematch between ‘Volk’ and Lopes went the distance, the fight had a slow pace from the start. The fighters did exchange combinations and leg kicks along with grappling attempts, but for many, the fight was not entertaining enough to get a bonus.

With the win, ‘The Great’ cemented his reign over the 145-pound division, tying José Aldo’s legendary record of six title defenses. Throughout the five rounds, Alexander Volkanovski threw strikes while circling the octagon, switching stances, mixing things up with some grappling attempts. However, with the cautious approach, he threw a limited number of significant strikes.

The Brazilian fighter had his moments when he charged towards his opponent, but Alexander Volkanovski’s defense restricted heavy damage. The fight earned him the “Fight of the Night” bonus. “UFC325 100k bonuses, FOTN: Volkanovski vs Lopes, POTN: Salkilld and Ruffy, 25k for finishes: St Denis, Elekana, Rowston, Micallef & Nakamura,” shared Carlos Contreras Legaspi on X.

With that said, many fans questioned ‘The Great’ receiving the FOTN bonus. Fans, critics, and analysts questioned the promotion’s decision to give Diego Lopes another title shot when Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev were waiting in line.

After the match, some viewers called the fight underwhelming. A screenshot from the bout became a meme, showing Alexander Volkanovski sitting on the Brazilian standout like WWE legend Rikishi once sat on his opponents, sparking debate over whether the fight deserved the $100k bonus.

“Boring” or brilliant? Fans weigh in on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2.0

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes traded crisp shots; however, the action failed to match the excitement of their previous encounter. Consequently, the fight lacked the explosive moments fans expected, which led many to call it “boring.” One fan wrote, “Volk/Lopez was boring af,” and another echoed, “Why give POTN when you have an absolute layup in front of you?”

On the card, there were several standout performances, including Mauricio Ruffy and Quillin Salkilld. However, fans paid little attention to their fights, as the matchup between Lopes and ‘The Great’ dominated the spotlight and claimed Fight of the Night.

In the first round, Alexander Volkanovski dominated with slick footwork and precise striking. By round two, he began mixing up his attacks, yet Diego Lopes managed to land his punches and even stunned ‘Volk’ in round three. Still, for many fans, it felt like a replay of their UFC 314 matchup last year.

Frustrated, one fan wrote, “bum fighter gets the bum of the goat,” while another added, “Yeah Lopes didn’t look any better.” Moreover, critics questioned UFC matchmaking, arguing that the promotion prioritized spectacle over fan expectations.

After the fourth round, Alexander Volkanovski slowed the pace, landed clean punches, and maintained control of the fight. Then, in the fifth round, he secured a takedown against Diego Lopes and pinned him against the fence, a signature move that drew mixed reactions from fans. One fan said, “I saw Diego grab both cheeks while attempting to get up,” while another added, “This the kind of position an older brother would do to his younger sibling.”

Interestingly, WWE legend Rikishi had used this fence position in the past. While casual fans found it funny, more serious MMA viewers criticized it. Ultimately, one fan remarked, “Rikishi did it first.”

Now that the event is behind him, Alexander Volkanovski mentioned that he wanted to face the winner of Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy next. What’s your take on the matchup? Do you think the fan backlash is fair? Drop your thoughts below.