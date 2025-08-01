Alexander Volkanovski and Jack Della Maddalena’s “Sneaky” Coach Earns Global Spotlight by Training Ukranian Soldiers

The year 2025 started off quietly for Australian UFC fighters, with little to celebrate in the early months. But by July, the landscape had dramatically shifted—Australia now proudly claims two reigning UFC champions on the global stage. In April at UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski recaptured the featherweight title in a fast-paced, gritty five-round war against Diego Lopes. Utilizing his trademark ground-and-pound game, ‘The Great’ shattered multiple so-called curses—including the notorious “Over-35 Title Fight Curse.”

At 36, he joined a rare class of fighters who have reclaimed UFC gold beyond the typical athletic prime, solidifying his legacy. Then, in May at UFC 315, 28-year-old Jack Della Maddalena followed suit. In a clinical and composed performance, he defeated Belal Muhammad over five rounds to claim the welterweight crown. The Australian decisively outpointed the American-Palestinian standout, further marking 2025 as a breakout year for Australia. So what connects these two championship stories?

The answer lies in one name: Craig Jones.

Craig Jones gets shoutout from MC Pressure for Alexander Volkanovski and Jack Della Maddalena success

A BJJ legend and one of the most revered grapplers in the world, Craig Jones has emerged as a quiet force behind both fighters’ success. With a growing reputation not just as an athlete but as an elite coach, Jones has helped transform top-tier Australian contenders into world champions. During a recent episode of Submission Radio, the host highlighted his growing impact in the sport, calling him “sneaky one of the best MMA coaches out there.” That remark came during a conversation with Hilltop Hoods’ MC Pressure, who shared personal admiration for Jones.

Both Craig Jones and Alexander Volkanovski appeared in the band’s latest music video, prompting this heartfelt tribute from the MC: “Man, I love Santa. He’s an Adelaide boy from a couple of suburbs away from where I grew up. He’s a funny lad as well. So funny. He’s a good guy, deep down. All the antics on his social media—it’s just like watching a rollercoaster or a train wreck about to happen, in the best way possible. But he’s a guy that’s working for the sport, and for the people within the sport.

The Australian pop star went on to describe Craig Jones’ whirlwind lifestyle, saying he zips around the globe at lightning speed—one weekend meeting Conor McGregor, the next coaching soldiers in Ukraine: “And then, like, the next weekend, he’s teaching some grappling moves to soldiers on the front line in Ukraine. I’m like, ‘Dude, I don’t know about either of these things you’re doing on these weekends.’”

Craig Jones is one of those rare figures in combat sports who manages to be both laid-back and larger-than-life. But don’t let the humor and Santa vibes fool you—for grappling, Craig is as lethal as they come. A certified legend on the mats, Craig boasts an IBJJF World Title, two ADCC silver medals, and a long list of accolades that would make even the most elite athletes take notice.

At just 34, his resume already stands among the most respected in modern Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Currently holding a 3rd-degree black belt under Lachlan Giles, Craig continues to push the sport forward, not just as a competitor and coach, but now as a promoter too.

Craig Jones sheds light on the harsh reality of being a UFC fighter

The UFC has given rise to countless legends and some of the most dangerous fighters the sport has ever seen. But today, it seems that every rising contender on the roster shares one common dream: to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor. With his unmatched charisma, larger-than-life personality, and global superstardom, McGregor set a new standard—one that many fighters now chase.

From Ilia Topuria to Paddy Pimblett, several new-age stars are aiming for that same blend of fame, fortune, and influence, though none have quite reached his level. However, Craig Jones believes that this obsession is part of the sport’s growing problem, particularly within the UFC.

Speaking in conversation with Alexander Volkanovski, the BJJ icon laid bare the often-overlooked reality of life as a professional fighter: “The sad realization is everyone thinks they’re gonna be Conor McGregor, they’re going to make Conor McGregor money, they’re gonna get Conor McGregor stardom. But, there’s only one Conor McGregor. The stars of the UFC, it’s tough out there. MMA as a whole is not a very high-paying sport.”

Jones’s words hit home for many in the fight game—because while the dream is real, the McGregor-level rise is rare. So what do you think? Is there anyone on today’s UFC roster who could replicate Conor McGregor’s meteoric climb to superstardom? Could Ilia Topuria be the next global sensation, or is that kind of fame truly once in a lifetime?

