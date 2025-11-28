Alexander Volkanovski Confirms MMA Fans Were Right After Dana White’s Bizarre UFC 325 Announcement

Dana White has always emphasized that the matchups in UFC are strictly based on merit. White even tried to put forth a similar idea while promoting his new boxing league, Zuffa. Climb the ladder, earn your shot, and fight for gold. But the recent matchmaking trends tell an entirely different story in the UFC. Fighters with popularity and marketability are getting big opportunities, and the ones who earned their shots keep getting sidelined.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC kingpin recently announced the Alexander Volkanovski- Diego Lopes rematch for UFC 325, and it sure confirms the situation. Fans and pundits are now convinced that White is looking for a Mexican champion. Lopes lost a competitive decision to Volkanovski in their first fight in April this year, thereby handing the vacant title to the Australian. Now, less than a year later, the two will fight once again in the featherweight champion’s first title defense. The timing of the rematch feels off, especially when two undefeated contenders are eagerly waiting for a shot: Movsar Evloev (19-0) and Lerone Murphy (17-0-1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Volkanovski questions UFC’s call to push Diego Lopes over Evloev and Murphy

Volkanovski, now headlining UFC 325 in Sydney, makes his first Australian appearance since his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in February 2023. The 37-year-old fighter returned after a 14-month hiatus with a banger comeback, defeating Lopes in a thrilling UFC 314 contest. Post his victory, he called out a few top contenders, Movsar Evloev, Lerone Murphy, and Aljamain Sterling. However, it looks like the UFC has other plans.

A recent clip from Championship Rounds captured Alexander Volkanovski breaking down the commotion behind the UFC 325 announcement, and he didn’t mince his words. Volk admitted that he expected to return earlier, saying, “I thought it was going to be December. We thought Lerone Murphy, December. We just fought that guy. Aren’t there more deserving people?”

Despite that, he made it clear he’s never been picky about matchups: “Everyone knows I’ll fight anyone… whoever they put in front of me, I’ll do.” Still, Volk didn’t hide who he believed earned the shot, adding, “I thought it was Movsar, deserving. Lerone Murphy — they’re the guys I called out.” And while he acknowledged the UFC “really want Lopes,” he ended by promising fans a show: “Movsar and Lerone are more deserving… but are they gonna bring the fight like Lopes would? I think the fans are gonna appreciate the fight me and Lopes are gonna have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the No. 2-ranked Lopes’ chance at a rematch isn’t without merit. The 30-year-old bounced back from the title-fight loss with a $100,000 bonus-winning finish over Jean Silva in the Noche UFC headliner, putting him squarely in position for a shot at revenge against ‘The Great.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Movsar Evloev calls out Lerone Murphy to make the best of the situation

Featherweight chaos is brewing beneath the UFC 325 headliner. The chain reaction is already hitting the divisions’ undefeated contenders, Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev. Murphy was long rumored to be the next in line after his spinning back elbow knockout of Aron Pico at UFC 319, but finds his path derailed. Murphy took to social media to express his dismay at being overlooked and wrote: “Missing the opportunity to fight one of the featherweight goats is what hurts me the most. It’s not about who’s the best anymore. It’s about who’s most popular.”

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Evloev, who has not been inside the Octagon since his outing with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 in December 2024, noticed the opportunity and right away changed the whole thing. He did not hang on to the rearrangement; instead, he moved out with a challenge of his own. Evloev said, “Leon Murphy I will give you the opportunity to fight the number one contender. Tell your people your ready to fight me on the same card as the championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC’s decision to run Volkanovski vs. Lopes back has not only shaken a single title fight. But it has also revealed the divisions in a featherweight category filled with undefeated contenders. Murphy believes he has been denied his opportunity. Evloev thinks that he has the chance to take the lead. And with both fighters targeting the same goal, the path to the next title shot can no longer be described as a direct climb. It is now going to be a collision course.