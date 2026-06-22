Alexander Volkanovski Eyes Champ vs. Champ Fight Against Justin Gaethje Amid Arman Tsarukyan Uncertainty

When Alexander Volkanovski was cornering Brazilian lightweight Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250, no one would have thought that just over a week later, he would call for a champion vs. champion fight against Justin Gaethje. But here we are today! The featherweight champion recently shared a video on YouTube, where he expressed his intentions.

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“People ask me, ‘Would you do it?’ Of course, I’d do it,” Volkanovski said about fighting Gaethje. “I’m going to call it if I feel like I deserve it, and you’ve seen, when I was defending my belt five times before, I asked for the double champ, then had the fight with Islam [Makhachev]. That’s just how it is. I lost the belt, I got it back, and defended it against [Diego] Lopes.

“Does that put me in a position to go and get another chance at [the UFC lightweight belt]? I’m not going to call for it. That’s the type of champion I am. I think you have to earn it. But if the UFC [were] to offer it? Of course. Two 38-year-old fellas going at it in the lightweight division? 100%. Of course, I would. So that’s it, 100%.”

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While Volkanovski is open to the idea because he wants to become a two-division champion, it’s a bit surprising that ‘Volk’ would want that fight. Not just because he had the opportunity against Islam Makhachev twice and lost it, but also because he has previously spoken about giving Movsar Evloev the featherweight title opportunity that the Russian deserves.

Despite holding the No. 1 contender spot for a while, the Russian is yet to receive a title shot. He defeated Lerone Murphy, albeit in a close match, which was widely seen as an unofficial title eliminator. So, if ‘Volk’ defends his title against Evloev later this year, then a champ vs. champ fight would seem more deserving, which Volkanovski also agreed to in his statement.

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But for now, the Australian champion admitted that Arman Tsarukyan is the more deserving opponent for Justin Gaethje.

“But I don’t know. Arman [Tsarukyan] should be next,” he added. “But when you’re not doing what the UFC wants, and you’re not being a company man, you can be punished for it. So, we’ll see what happens.”

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The punishment ‘Volk’ is referring to may as well dictate Tsarukyan’s future.

Justin Gaethje opts not to retire, as Arman Tsarukyan awaits a title opportunity

Arman Tsarukyan has been in several controversial situations that have put him at odds with the UFC. Whether it was headbutting Dan Hooker before their fight, punching a fan during his walkout, or even brawling with Georgio Pullos at their RAF bout, controversy has followed him. Or perhaps the biggest offense of all: Tsarukyan pulled out at the last moment before his now-cancelled fight against Islam Makhachev.

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So, it’s not difficult to understand why the UFC previously snubbed him for a title shot and instead allowed Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. ‘Volk’ thinks that could happen again. Yet, the Armenian hothead has made it clear that he should be the one to face ‘The Highlight’ next. While there’s still time before the UFC makes a decision, Gaethje has decided not to retire.

The new lightweight champion has also clarified that there won’t be a rematch with Ilia Topuria because he made him quit on the stool. So, this leaves the door open for Tsarukyan. But amid this uncertainty, Israel Adesanya introduced the idea of the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway facing ‘The Highlight’ next. This will be a lucrative idea from the UFC’s perspective, making things difficult for Arman.

At the end of the day, while Arman Tsarukyan is the deserving next opponent for Justin Gaethje, there are plenty of names who could replace him against ‘The Highlight.’ And everyone will have to wait and see what the UFC decides to do.