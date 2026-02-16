Alexander Volkanovski Gives Back to the Community After UFC 325 Win in Heartwarming Gesture

What makes an MMA fighter loved by the community? Surely, it takes something more than the Octagon performance. Take Charles Oliveira, for example, who gets immense love from the people due to charitable gestures. Now, as it seems, even Alexander Volkanovski follows a similar pathway.

‘The Great’ is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 325. The hard-fought five-round fight saw him outclassing Lopes at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. But as soon as the event got over, Volkanovski went back to his farm in the Illawarra region of New South Wales. For the UFC featherweight champion, he likes spending his time far away from the city’s noise, engaging in his hobbies. And as it seems, through one of his hobbies, Volkanovski also gives back to the community.

Alexander Volkanovski cooks food for workers

“I’m going to cook a feed for everyone while they’re working very hard. We’ll cook up a feed, and they’ll give us run through everything,” said Alexander Volkanovski on Cooking With Volk channel. “There we go. Few different Shish Kebabs here. So the order. You’ve got the Pita Bread here. Garlic sauce. If you want it, I’d say I would do that. But we paste that on.

We’ve got like this onion, sort of stuff here, chuck that on that. And then you’ve got the Shish Kebabs, I’ll show you which order they are all right. Chicken, pork neck. I think that’s beef here, and I think lamb’s there, so take your pick.”

The people whom Volkanovski was giving a treat were workers who came in to install solar panels on his farm. For someone like ‘The Great’ who has such an interest in cooking food. Notably, his channel on YouTube has over 250K subscribers. Meanwhile, on Instagram, it has around 1.4 million followers.

Now, considering an UFC fighter pursuing a passion far away from the combat world, those are huge numbers. But Volkanovski, utilizing his hobby to give back to the community in a heartfelt gesture, is something that would surely get more love from the fans.

This is all about the outside-the-cage noise surrounding UFC 325. However, when it comes to the topics around Volkanovski’s MMA career, he’s getting all the praise. While the Australian already has two undefeated fighters in his mind for his next title defense, a UFC Hall of Famer labeled him as the “greatest featherweight of all time”.

Volkanovski targets UFC London winner next after UFC 325 win

Alexander Volkanovski’s victory at UFC 325 not only helped him to cement his featherweight reign but also tied him with the most title fight wins in the featherweight division. Along with him, Jose Aldo stands with eight championship victories. After his win over Diego Lopez, ‘Volk’ now has his eyes set on the winner of Movsar Evloev vs. Leorne Murphy.

While people might debate about the greatest featherweight between ‘The Great’ and Jose Aldo, Daniel Cormier has already ended the discussions from his end, given his willingness to fight top contenders.

“Nobody wants to fight Movsar [Evloev], nobody wants to fight Lerone [Murphy]. Volk is like, well, if they’re next, that’s who I’m fighting,” said Cormier on his YouTube channel. “He’s not trying to pick fights; he’s not trying to get the easiest path. He just wants to fight those guys. He’s the greatest featherweight of all time.”

Now, ‘The Great’ will surely take some rest before his next fight. But again, he will also keep a close eye on the upcoming fight between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy at UFC London.

The winner of that bout could surely be Volkanovski’s next opponent. On that note, who do you want between Evloev and Murphy to fight the champ next? Let us know in the comments below!