Alexander Volkanovski Gives Lerone Murphy Fight Date After Accepting UFC 319 Callout

ByDushyant Patni

Aug 17, 2025 | 12:15 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t shy away from a challenge. Fresh off Lerone Murphy’s thunderous knockout win at UFC 319, the Australian featherweight legend gave the Englishman exactly what he wanted: a date.

So, how did we get here? Murphy earned his moment the hard way. He faced Aaron Pico, a highly touted Bellator transplant, in what many expected to be a grueling fight. Instead, it was Murphy who stole the show.

After fending off Pico’s wrestling and answering pressure with calm precision, the Englishman landed a spinning back elbow that turned the lights out for the Californian in the very first round. And what about the American fighter? His move to the UFC was meant to mark the next chapter of his rise.

But the brutal knockout ended his debut in heartbreak, and perhaps proved that Murphy is operating on a different level right now. ‘The Miracle’ took the microphone after the knockout, his voice still charged with adrenaline. He called for Volkanovski by name, putting himself directly in line for a shot at one of the division’s greatest champions. ‘The Great’ didn’t hesitate, posting on X, “See you in December @LeroneMurphy congrats #ufc319.” The message was short, sharp, and left no room for doubt.

Alexander Volkanovski’s acceptance of the callout adds fuel to a division already stacked with contenders. Movsar Evloev is still undefeated, waiting for his own moment. Yet Volkanovski versus Murphy has captured the imagination precisely because it feels unexpected. But for the British fighter, this was always part of the plan as he had already laid out his road map ahead of UFC 319!

Lerone Murphy predicted his clash with Alexander Volkanovski before delivering a brutal KO at UFC 319

Murphy didn’t stumble into this moment. He drew it up months ago, sketching his climb from contender to champion with the kind of clarity that makes you wonder, was this all part of the plan? The Brit may have shocked the world with his spinning elbow at UFC 319, but in his mind, the path had always been clear.

In an interview with The Independent before he even stepped into the Octagon against Aaron Pico, he explained, “I win this fight, I challenge Volk in maybe October or November. I win, obviously, and then I defend it in Manchester in March. That would be perfect scenario for me.”

For Murphy, Pico was never just another name on the card. He was the hurdle between ambition and realization, a final test before the leap into championship waters.

Originally, Pico had been booked for a showdown with Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi, a fight Dana White himself declared a number-one contender’s bout for Volkanovski’s title. When Evloev withdrew, Murphy stepped in. On paper, that should have shifted the stakes. But Murphy refused to see it that way.

He further shared, “With a win, I get to take that spot and push in front of the queue. I’m sure if I win, Dana will be in the changing rooms and we’ll be talking about what’s next.”

And so, Lerone Murphy’s prophecy has, in many ways, come true. He asked for ‘The Great’, and he got it. Now, the question isn’t whether ‘The Miracle’ deserves the shot; it’s whether he can seize it when the Octagon doors close in December!

Can Lerone Murphy's knockout power dethrone Volkanovski, or is the Aussie legend too tough to beat?

