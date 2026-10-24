Alexander Volkanovski Hailed as “Greatest FW” After TKO Win Against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333

Alexander Volkanovski has shut down the doubters yet again. At UFC 333, the reigning UFC featherweight champion made his mark, handing previously unbeaten Movsar Evloev a second-round TKO and adding another big win to an already legendary career. Just when they thought they’d seen it all from ‘The Great’, the Aussie found another way to remind everyone why he belongs in the GOAT conversation.

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The victory caps a remarkable comeback: after two knockout losses raised questions about his future, Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight title and strengthened his case as the division’s greatest fighter.

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Imago April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, Miami, Fl, United States: Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC 314 – Volkanovski vs Lopes at Kesaya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, FL /PxImages Miami, Fl United States – ZUMAp175 20250412_zsa_p175_521 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Movsar Evloev came into the title fight at UFC 333 riding a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC, and he had yet to taste defeat as a professional. The Russian may not have always put on the most exciting performances, but his ability to keep winning against top-level competition made him a serious threat to Volkanovski’s reign.

His wrestling-heavy style also presented a tricky challenge for the champion, who had to be ready for plenty of clinch work and takedown attempts. The opening round showed exactly why he was such a difficult matchup.

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Both men traded calf kicks, jabs, and punches, while the challenger repeatedly looked to take the fight to the ground. Movsar Evloev managed to find some success in the wrestling exchanges and against the fence, but ‘The Great’ refused to stay down for long. The champion kept getting back to his feet and pushing forward, ensuring neither fighter could establish clear control before the round came to an end.

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Then came the second round, and Alexander Volkanovski completely changed the story. The champion started finding his range and dropped the Russian with a sharp right hand. Another punch hurt the 32-year-old, and Volkanovski wasted no time piling on the pressure.

He followed up with a knee against the fence, a left hook, and a jab, landing clean shots as Movsar Evloev struggled to recover. A sharp straight left jab and another vicious left hook put the challenger in serious trouble, with the Australian sensing his chance to close the show.

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With Evloev grounded and covering up, ‘The Great’ unleashed a brutal barrage of ground strikes that left the referee with no choice but to step in. The fight was over at 4:54 of the second round, giving the champion a statement TKO victory and handing the Russian the first loss of his career.

The win at UFC 333 also saw Alexander Volkanovski make history. He moved past Jose Aldo to become the UFC featherweight champion with the most victories in title fights, securing his ninth win in a featherweight championship bout. At 38, ‘The Great’ continues to add to an already remarkable legacy, showing that he still has plenty left to offer at the highest level.

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After back-to-back knockout defeats raised questions about his future, Volkanovski has now beaten an undefeated challenger on the biggest stage and added another milestone to his championship resume.

In fact, for many, the Australian had settled the debate over the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

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Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski’s statement win at UFC 333

Alexander Volkanovski’s latest performance at UFC 333 had fans singing his praises, with many believing the Australian had finally put the featherweight GOAT debate to bed. A ninth win in a UFC title fight was impressive enough, but stopping a previously undefeated challenger made the achievement even sweeter.

For plenty of supporters, ‘The Great’ had just added another massive argument to his case as the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

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“The greatest FW of all time,” one fan declared.

“Bro Alex might be the goat of this division,” another wrote.

One supporter praised not only Volkanovski’s achievements inside the Octagon but also his character, writing, “Volkanovski is not only the 145 GOAT; he is also the most humble champion in UFC history, so classy!”

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Others focused on the way the champion controlled the decisive exchanges and finished the fight. “Absolute flow state from Volk,” one fan commented, while another simply stated, “Volk made it look easy.”

The finish itself also attracted plenty of attention. “Absolutely ended him,” one reaction read.

Perhaps the most striking praise came from fans who remembered the criticism Volkanovski received after his knockout losses. One supporter pointed out the contrast between those doubts and his latest achievement: “People were calling Volk Washed not that long ago, and he just finished the undefeated guy.”

Another fan was equally emphatic, declaring, “Volk absolutely embarrassed Movsar.”

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Evloev’s defeat, meanwhile, prompted a harsher set of reactions. Some fans questioned whether the Russian would receive another opportunity to challenge for the championship after being stopped so decisively in his first title fight.

“Movsar s— his pants from that left hook,” one fan wrote.

“This was Movsar’s first and last chance,” another predicted, while a third claimed, “Dana White is NEVER giving Movsar another shot.”

One reaction focused on how close Evloev had come to surviving until the final bell, suggesting that the challenger was unfortunate to be stopped so late in the round: “Kid couldn’t last 8 more seconds.”

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The reaction says it all. Movsar Evloev arrived at UFC 333 unbeaten and looking to finally claim the featherweight throne, but Alexander Volkanovski had other plans. When the opening came, the Australian made his experience count, found his shots, and finished the job in devastating fashion.