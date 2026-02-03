Alexander Volkanovski Issues Apology to Diego Lopes for Awkward UFC 325 Moment

The UFC 325 main card rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes carried high expectations after their thrilling first encounter. However, the fight unfolded very differently this time, leaving many fans underwhelmed by the final bell. Nevertheless, the bout continues to draw attention, not for the action in the cage but because of an awkward moment that went viral as a meme. Volkanovski has since apologized to Lopes for the incident.

The moment occurred in the fifth round, where ‘the Great’ landed a clean takedown and pinned Diego Lopes against the fence. Then the situation took an unexpected turn. He ended up on top with his back awkwardly pressed against Lopes’ face while both fighters continued exchanging strikes. Although some fans found the moment funny, Alexander Volkanovski had no intention of doing it.

Alexander Volkanovski expresses regret to Diego Lopes over awkward cage moment

“I just knew that I would end up on top, and that’s exactly what happened. That’s when we ended up in that position, when I was sort of sitting on his face, which was pretty funny. He’s holding on to me here. There’s not much he can do. I guess I just… I didn’t realize my a–e was actually on his face,” said Alexander Volkanovski in his latest social media clip, issuing an apology to Diego Lopes.

Initially, Volkanovski had intended to sit on Diego Lopes’ chest. However, he did not realize he had landed on Lopes’ face and continued swinging punches.

“I’m like, why aren’t I hitting his head? That was because I was literally sitting on his face, so I thought his head was maybe a little bit further out. So I apologize for all that, Lopez. Didn’t know I was sitting on your face.” Volkanovski added.

Even though the moment was accidental, many fans found it hilarious. In fact, some compared it to WWE legend Rikishi’s signature move. Both fighters handled the situation professionally. Despite some criticism over the fight, fans still praised their performance. ‘The Great’ earned Fight of the Night, which sparked plenty of debate.

Most of the backlash came from high expectations, since audiences had seen their first fight last year and weren’t as hyped for the rematch. Volkanovski seems aware of this and will likely pick his next opponent carefully.

‘The Great’ sets sights on his next challenger

When Diego Lopes announced the rematch with Alexander Volkanovski for UFC 325 last year, many fans immediately questioned the decision. They argued that the champ should have faced the undefeated Russian Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy instead. However, the promotion moved forward with the rematch to maintain its powerful presence in the Mexican market. Now, Volkanovski is approaching his next fight with full focus and determination.

With a few fights left in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski aims to cement his status as one of the all-time greatest featherweights. After defeating Diego Lopes in the UFC 325 rematch, he now ties Jose Aldo for the most title defenses in the division. That said, he must wait for his next opponent, who will come from the winner of the UFC London bout in March between Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev. Meanwhile, ‘The Great’ already has its preference.

“I just think Movsar is going to be stronger. I think Movsar takes that. It’s an interesting fight. And if anyone can work a good game plan to keep him on the outside and make it hard for Movsar, Lerone could do that. But if I have to pick someone, Movsar,” Alexander Volkanovski told the media.

With Volkanovski wanting to face Movsar Evloev next, could the Russian star be able to defeat Murphy and book his featherweight title shot? If that fight goes down, how do you see it unfolding? Drop your thoughts below.