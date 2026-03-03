Alexander Volkanovski Predicts “Rd 3/4 Finish” in Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 326

The wait is finally over! In just a few days, a fan-favorite matchup is set to go down where Max Holloway will defend the BMF title against Charles Oliveira. While it’s a tough match to predict, given both fighters’ skill sets, Alexander Volkanovski is making a bold call on the fight.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set to host UFC 326, where Holloway and Oliveira will fight in the headliner bout. And the stakes for the fight are quite high. Apart from the BMF title, the winner will potentially get closer to a title eliminator fight, where Arman Tsarukyan is already seated in the top position. With the winner potentially moving one step closer to a title shot, the stakes couldn’t be higher for either fighter. But who actually has the edge over the other? According to Volkanovski, it’s Holloway.

Alexander Volkanovski sees ‘The Blessed’ winning

“Charles is quite aggressive when he charges, and he might even grab a hold of Max and be able to get the takedown,” said Alexander Volkanovski on his YouTube channel. “Does he want to be under someone like Charles? No. But Max’s takedown defense and scrambling ability, submission defense, and whatnot, his awareness in those positions, even against someone like Charles, I think he’s going to be okay…

Charles is probably one of the best finishers in the UFC. But I think Max is going to be okay there… I think Max Holloway gets the win. Can he get a finish? 100%. I think he can. I think he can get the finish. I think the later rounds, he gets a finish. I think I can definitely see a finish in the third or fourth round.”

As Volkanovski pointed out, Charles Oliveira is the best finisher. As such, he has the highest number of finishes (21) in UFC history. It is a feat that could potentially intimidate any of his rivals. On top of that, Oliveira has a strong pedigree in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which he utilizes to its absolute best as seen in his fights against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Despite that, ‘The Great’ believes Max Holloway can escape the Brazilian’s grappling game. Now, this assessment comes in even though Holloway hasn’t faced any grappling or wrestling-oriented fighters in his recent bouts. Surely, many years ago, ‘The Blessed’ had wins over BJJ experts like Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega.

But will Holloway be able to bring out that performance against Oliveira? Volkanovski believes so. But the UFC lightweight champion is skeptical about it.

Ilia Topuria previews Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira fight

While Alexander Volkanovski did have experience of fighting Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria has clashed against both Holloway and Charles Oliveira. And considering that, the UFC lightweight champion has also shared his two cents on the upcoming BMF title fight this weekend.

“Oh, I love Charles because of his personality. He’s such an amazing human being,” said Topuria during Adin Ross’ livestream. “But I think Max is taking it. I think so. Yeah. But don’t count Charles out. He’s dangerous at any moment of the fight. He can just submit you at any time.”

While Topuria seemed to have picked Holloway to win, he is also not overlooking Oliveira’s prowess. That said, at UFC 326, it will be a rematch between the two veterans. The first encounter took place over a decade ago, where ‘The Blessed’ defeated Oliveira via TKO due to a neck injury.

Hence, the rematch surely promises to be an exciting showdown, with several valuables on stake. That said, who do you think will win this time? Will Oliveira avenge his loss? Or will Holloway retain the BMF title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!