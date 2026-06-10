Alexander Volkanovski Pressures UFC, Gives Timeline for Next Title Defense

If you have been craving some ‘Volk-anic’ action, there’s some pretty good news. Alexander Volkanovski, in an attempt to nudge the UFC to announce his next title defense, has shared a promising timeline for his return to the cage. In a chat with MMA Junkie, the featherweight champion laid bare what he expects from the promotion, including his next opponent.

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“Obviously, I want something announced – not even announced, I want it locked in, as well. But you’ve got to understand they have a schedule they need to keep with a lot of champions, a lot of other people fighting, a lot of bigger events, with this one, and obviously Conor [McGregor] fighting [at UFC 329].

“Maybe once they get this out of the way, they can start putting energy everywhere else. I was obviously looking for anywhere from August to September. September is being brought up a lot with everyone. There are dates that look good. Whatever works, we’ll see.

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“Before [my birthday] would’ve been great, but wouldn’t it be pretty cool to fight at 38, as well? To defend the belt at 38. So maybe we wait until after that just so it sounds better.”

It would indeed be special to defend the belt at 38. But that might not exactly happen because his birthday is on September 29, and there are no weekends in the month after that date. But even if it happens in the same month, it would make sense in the grand scheme of things. Currently, he is the oldest male champion in the UFC at the age of 37.

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The closest anyone gets is light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg and heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, both at 35. However, in the overall promotion, ‘Volk’ is only beaten by women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who is currently 38. If Volkanovski can defend his title one more time in September, he will get to Shevchenko’s level.

But don’t expect an announcement to come anytime soon. Why? Well, because the promotion is busy with the UFC Freedom 250 this month and Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway in July. Planning two months ahead might not be at the top of their list of priorities. But when those events are done and dusted, Volkanovski will turn the conversation into conver-sensation.

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Because if his next fight happens in September, it’s most likely going to be at UFC 331 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. But the bigger question is, who will be his opponent?

“You’ve always got to be ready for a curveball. It’s a crazy sport,” he added. “That’s why everyone loves it. But at the same time, obviously, Movsar is the most deserving No. 1 contender. He’s been [the] No. 1 contender for a while, and everyone knows me as champion. I want to fight the No. 1 guy.

“I want to fight the guy who deserves it, and it is Movsar. That’s what I’m pushing for, and I’m pretty sure that’s what the UFC wants anyway, so I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

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And it better happen! Because more than just Volkanovski and the UFC, the fans are eager to see him face featherweight No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev. Despite a shaky outing against Lerone Murphy in March, Evloev has been waiting for a shot at featherweight gold for well over a year.

At this point, it’s hard to justify delaying the matchup any longer, especially after the Diego Lopes rematch that few fans were asking for. In any case, there’s more good news.

Movsar Evloev echoes Alexander Volkanovski

Before ‘Volk’ made his desire to face Movsar known, the Russian was already dropping hints. Taking to X, the undefeated Russian announced his plans to return to the cage.

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“I am back, end of the summer, and new Inshallah,” Evloev posted on X.

Obviously, the specific “and new” in his tweet suggests he is getting a featherweight title shot. The timeline points toward a return in either August or September, but considering ‘Volk’ desires a September bout, it’s entirely possible.

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But remember, the UFC has not officially announced the bout because they are busy. If this happens, the path to UFC gold wasn’t an easy one in any way. According to Evloev, the UFC never guaranteed a title shot after his win at the UFC London main event.

This suggested the UFC might be considering No. 6 featherweight Jean Silva, but ‘Volk’ has made it clear that the Brazilian has a long way to go.

With all that in mind, fight fans get ready for an ‘end of summer’ blockbuster between Movsar Evloev and Alexander Volkanovski. But you can also expect an Arman Tsarukyan-level snub once again because it’s, after all, the UFC.