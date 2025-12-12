Alexander Volkanovski Surprises Fans With Drastic New Look in Unexpected Street Fighter Movie Role

Alexander Volkanovski has shocked fans with short-notice title fights, unbelievable comebacks, and an iron-willed pace, but no one saw this coming. Out of nowhere, ‘The Great’ popped up in the first trailer for the next Street Fighter film, sporting a full head of blonde hair and playing a character most fans were unaware existed. And just like that, Volkanovski’s latest left turn has the MMA world buzzing louder than some UFC cards manage to.

The film itself looks like unapologetic SNES-era chaos, with Roman Reigns as Akuma, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and 50 Cent as Balrog. But nothing in the trailer hit harder than seeing a man whose entire brand is being a bald king suddenly appear as Joe. A fairly unknown and underrated Street Fighter character. A tribute to the 1990s for sure. And, possibly, this year’s oddest MMA cameo.

Alexander Volkanovski surprises UFC fans with Street Fighter trailer

Alexander Volkanovski‘s new look quickly became the focus point, as fans simply struggled to digest it. “It’s so f—— weird seeing Volk with hair for the new Street Fighter movie 😭,” a user complained. Another said, “Him with hair is hilarious lol.” But, as always with the featherweight champion, even the weird stuff grows on people.

“Volk does not look right with hair, but I love it,” one comment read, while another welcomed the choice, saying, “He looks great with that hair.” And, of course, fans couldn’t overlook the creative liberty: “Not only did they give him a wig, but a blonde one. I love this so much.”

But confusion set in quickly when the on-screen name appeared. “Joe? “Who is Joe?” fans asked in unison. Others questioned the reasoning, asking why he was playing an unknown character: “Why is UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski playing some guy named Joe?” For many, watching Volkanovski play a character that even die-hard Street Fighter fans don’t recall made the cameo more comical than cinematic.

Then came the inevitable comments about his UFC schedule, or lack of one. “Bro is doing side quests now,” one fan teased. Another responded, “No wonder Volk ain’t got a fight announced yet; mf been working a movie.” And one user summed up the overall vibe: “Won’t be surprised if I see him acting in more movie scenes.”

With his rumored upcoming retirement and evolving career path, fans looked at the trailer and wondered if Hollywood might be calling ‘The Great’ sooner than expected. Well, we will have to wait and see. But what we do know for now is that Alexander Volkanovski will fight again shortly. His February 1 rematch against Diego Lopes at UFC 325 is still scheduled, and he has already denied speculation that it will be his final fight.

“No, it hasn’t been planned to be my last fight. So, you don’t need to worry about that,” he said in a recent interview. At 37, he realizes time is running out, but he’s not done. Not yet. If anything, the Street Fighter cameo proves something else: he’s doing what he’s always done: venturing into new venues, testing himself, and enjoying the chaos along the way. However, there is still a lot left on his bucket list.

Alexander Volkanovski aims to achieve more in MMA

Alexander Volkanovski’s movie cameo may have caused discussions about “side quests,” but his focus has not changed. As he prepares to face Diego Lopes in Sydney, he is already thinking about what comes next: not retirement or Hollywood, but unfinished business in MMA. And at the heart of it is the one goal that has eluded them twice: becoming a two-division champion.

The featherweight king understands that he is not in a position to demand a lightweight shot right now, but ‘The Great’ sees a clear way back. Two successful featherweight title defenses in 2026, he believes, may reopen that door. “Being a champion is a responsibility… I’m gonna do what I need to do and then maybe, after that, it’s fair to call for a champ-champ fight,” Volkanovski explained.

For now, Diego Lopes is the only challenge on his mind, but the bigger picture is clear: Alexander Volkanovski isn’t leaving MMA; he’s just trying to finish what he started. Whether that leads to another shot at lightweight gold or simply another chapter as featherweight king, the Street Fighter teaser was not a distraction. It was just a glimpse of a fighter still exploring new paths while keeping one eye fixed on the title he’s always desired.