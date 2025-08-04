Alexander Volkanovski Tipped for Yair Rodriguez Rematch as Dana White Cools on “Catastrophically Injured” Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski‘s next title defense may not be against the undefeated contender that fans had been hoping for. Despite Movsar Evloev being the logical pick based on merit and rankings, all indicators lead to a rematch with Yair Rodriguez instead. It isn’t the most obvious way forward, but it appears to be the one that Dana White and the UFC want to take. But why?

Well, as is often the case in this sport, Volkanovski’s next move may be motivated by business rather than rankings. You’d think an unbeaten 19-0 record would be enough to get a title shot. However, Volkanovski himself appears to be accepting the possibility that Evloev will not be next.

That’s especially true after UFC pulled the plug on Evloev’s fight against Aaron Pico, raising fresh concerns regarding his availability. Combine that with Rodriguez’s appeal in Mexico and rumors of UFC 320 returning to Guadalajara in September, and Yair is suddenly back in the mix, despite a record that doesn’t exactly scream “next in line.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking on Submission Radio, MMA Fighting‘s Jed Meshew summarized the confusion. “The outcome that has always made sense… is Movsar to fight him. It’s the fight that must occur.” Yet even Meshew admits that unless Evloev is “catastrophically injured for nine months,” the logic behind Dana White’s hesitance is hard to explain.

AD

Volkanovski had publicly endorsed the plan as well, but politics and schedule problems appear to be pulling things in a different direction, which even the champion appears to have reluctantly accepted. This shift has left analysts and fans dissatisfied, especially given Rodriguez’s shaky form. He has gone 1-2 in his previous three fights, with his single victory coming against Patricio Pitbull, who was making his debut.

via Imago MMA: UFC 290 – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Jul 8, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Alexander Volkanovski red gloves fights Yair Rodriguez blue gloves during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20230708_szo_cs1_0332

Nonetheless, for a possible September card in Mexico, Rodriguez provides a home-country narrative that sells tickets. Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev’s inexplicable withdrawal from the Abu Dhabi event, with only vague indications of a “minor injury,” has left just enough room for head honcho Dana White to pivot without having to justify the decision too hard. So, the title picture is now in limbo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The man who perhaps deserves the shot the most is sidelined by vague circumstances. The one who seemed to have dropped out of contention is returning to the forefront. And the champion himself? Alexander Volkanovski is just waiting for a name, knowing that when it comes, it may not be the one that proves he’s the finest featherweight in the world.

Alexander Volkanovski speaks on the long, long wait

Alexander Volkanovski is no stranger to waiting, but this particular stretch has begun to feel more like limbo than strategy. After recovering his title at UFC 314, he expected clarity, ideally in the shape of Movsar Evloev, the unbeaten Russian he’d frequently criticized. Instead, he’s left to watch the division shuffle without him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Evloev was booked against Aaron Pico and then withdrew. Yair Rodriguez is suddenly back in the mix. And ‘The Great’? Still looking for a name that makes sense. The frustration is obvious. Volkanovski told Main Event TV how weird the situation had become. “I’ve made it clear that I believe he [Evloev] should be next… now that sort of puts a spanner in the works,” he joked.

The Pico booking felt like a detour, and the injury only added to the uncertainty. Alexander Volkanovski is aware that he is not getting any younger, and wasting time on uncertain matching was not his intention when he returned to the top. Names like Arnold Allen and Lerone Murphy have been mentioned as prospective fill-ins, although Volkanovski acknowledges “it’s all up in the air.” He’s not looking for a large payday or legacy points; he just wants a fight that matters. For the time being, it feels like the UFC still hasn’t figured out who that’s going to be.