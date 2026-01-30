Alexander Volkanovski Warned Against Arman Tsarukyan Title Fight With Harsh Reality Check

Arman Tsarukyan is in limbo after UFC snubbed him to book the Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett fight. With ‘The Highlight’ coming out victorious, the new interim lightweight champion is on a collision course with Ilia Topuria. But in the meantime, the No.1 lightweight contender floated an idea of facing Alexander Volkanovski at 145 pounds for the latter’s title.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Volkanovski, who is scheduled to face Diego Lopes in a rematch at UFC 325 on January 31, welcomed the idea. “I love challenges,” Volkanovski said. “He would obviously be a tough challenge if he could get down there—that would definitely be a tough challenge.” However, Arman’s last opponent doesn’t think the fight makes any sense, as he warned the Australian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Hooker says Alexander Volkanovski has nothing to gain

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Hooker claimed that even if Volkanovski beats the Armenian lightweight, he won’t get the credit. “It’s gonna be like Volk beats one of the best fighters in the world and the only thing he gets out of it is, ‘The weight cut f—ed up Arman.’ It’s a bit of nothing to achieve from the fight, I guess,” Hooker said in the interview.

Imago MMA: UFC 290 – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Jul 8, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Alexander Volkanovski red gloves prior to the fight against Yair Rodriguez blue gloves during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20230708_szo_cs1_0310

ArmanTsarukyan, of course, defeated Dan Hooker in their last outing via second-round submission in November. Since then, Tsarukyan has competed in grappling/wrestling events through Real American Freestyle (RAF). He dominated Lance Palmer at RAF 5 recently and has booked another match against Georgio Poullas for RAF 6 on February 28, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooker, on the other hand, is scheduled for a fight against Benoit Saint-Denis on the co-main event of UFC 325. Notably, ‘The Great’ is also expected to choose between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy should he come out victorious against Lopes on Saturday night. For now, though, Arman Tsarukyan has to pray to the UFC gods for a better future.

And that’s exactly what he appears to be doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Arman Tsarukyan seeks forgiveness from Dana White and UFC

Speaking candidly, the No.1 lightweight contender insisted his withdrawal from the Islam Makhachev fight and other offences caused him to get snubbed. “It was bad—it was so bad,” Tsarukyan told Daniel Cormier. He added, “One day I got to do surgery,” though he hopes to delay it until after winning the belt.

Aware that incidents like punching a fan and headbutting Hooker damaged his reputation, he openly addressed Dana White and Hunter Campbell. “So, Dana and Hunter, yes, go ahead. Forgive me. Give me a title fight,” he pleaded. Promising maturity moving forward, Tsarukyan added, “I’m not gonna hit anybody anymore. I’m trying to be a good boy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged injuries can happen in camp, but vowed that controversies like “punching the fan” or “headbutt anybody” will “never happen again.”

Whether the UFC ever forgives him is yet to be seen, but Dan Hooker clearly thinks Alexander Volkanovski should stay clear of Arman Tsarukyan. What do you think the future holds for ‘Ahalkalakets’?