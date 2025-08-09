Alexander Volkanovski Wins Big at Golf as Fans Marvel at His New Side Quest

It looks like Alexander Volkanovski isn’t content with just being one of the greatest featherweights to ever step into the UFC Octagon. Now, ‘The Great‘ looks to be carving out another legacy, and it involves fairways, greens, and a putter that might just have PGA pros nervous!

In a recent clip posted to Instagram, Volkanovski lines up a putt. The green is quiet as he takes the shot, the ball glides, picking up speed. It drops into the cup from way downtown. Cheers erupt on the green as the caption for the post said it all with, “Keep an eye lads!! ⛳️ On set with @feednation_sb”

Looking every bit like MMA’s answer to Happy Gilmore, this is the same guy who, just months ago, reclaimed his featherweight crown at UFC 314 in Miami. And if you’ve followed Alexander Volkanovski lately, you know the fight game isn’t his only draw. His “Cookin’ with Volk” series has taken over social media, reportedly clocking in 2 million followers across multiple platforms!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a recent interview, he even confessed, “More people come up to me and talk about the cooking than fighting now, all my reels on Instagram, all my TikToks, all the cooking stuff gets quadruple the views. No one cares about the fighting stuff! It’s all the cooking stuff that people go nuts for.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In fact, long before MMA gold, Alexander Volkanovski was a rugby league standout. At 5’6” and reportedly over 210 pounds, he earned the Mick Cronin Medal in 2010 and starred in the Warilla Gorillas’ Grand Final win in 2011. From there, he traded rugby boots for MMA gloves, working his way to a UFC debut win in 2016.

That same relentless work ethic is what’s carried him across every chapter of his life. And maybe that’s why fans are loving his golf clip so much. It’s not just a viral moment; it’s proof that whether he’s smashing pads, cooking burgers, or chasing birdies, ‘The Great’s competitive spirit never takes a day off. Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans want Alexander Volkanovski to head to the PGA Tour in 2026 as his putting skills go viral online

One fan wrote, “Alexander Golfanovskkkki.” The nickname is a playful mash-up of golf and his surname, and it somehow fits perfectly. For a fighter who’s already conquered multiple arenas, stepping onto the golf course feels like just another chapter in his ever-growing legend.

Another said, “The putt of the day!! Great day out on the course Legend.” When a UFC champ is hitting shots like that, you know it’s special. The reaction captures the mix of surprise and admiration that comes with watching Alexander Volkanovski excel in yet another skill.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Someone else joked, “Volk new side quest PGA champion 2026.” Given his track record of picking up new skills and mastering them, it’s not entirely far-fetched. While a jump from the Octagon to the PGA Tour is unlikely, the fantasy speaks to just how effortless he made the long putt look. What do you think? Time for him to pick up the clubs next?

One comment read, “He fights, he cooks, he drains 50 footers…what the f— can’t the man do?!?!” It’s a fair question. Alexander Volkanovski has shown he can dominate in the cage, create viral food content, and now deliver highlight-reel golf moments!

And finally, one fan added, “Will you stop being so good at everything? Jeez bro.” It’s half praise, half playful frustration, the kind you reserve for someone who just keeps winning at everything they try. And for ‘The Great’, that’s been the story of his career, on and off the mat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alexander Volkanovski’s life after reclaiming UFC gold looks anything but one-dimensional. From the Octagon to the kitchen, and now to the golf course, he’s proving that competition and creativity can thrive side by side.

That viral putt isn’t just a fun clip; it’s another reminder that “The Great” approaches every challenge with the same determination that made him a champion. Whether it’s crafting a burger that racks up millions of views, mentoring his kids at soccer, or draining a 50-footer with the cameras rolling, Volkanovski keeps finding ways to win. And judging by the reaction online, fans are more than happy to follow him no matter what the next side quest turns out to be!