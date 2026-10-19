Alexander Volkanovski’s ‘Absolute War’ With Teammate Ends in Shocking Moment Ahead of UFC 333

A teammate’s collapse on an assault bike brought Alexander Volkanovski‘s brutal gym challenge to an abrupt halt, turning an intense training session into a frightening ordeal. The incident unfolded during the team’s traditional challenge as Volkanovski prepares for UFC 333, offering a glimpse into the punishing environment surrounding the featherweight champion ahead of his next title defense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The wild moment was shared on Alexander Volkanovski’s YouTube channel, with the Aussie reacting in disbelief as the session took a scary turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Did he pass out?” he asked. “F– man, that was an absolute war.”

Imago February 1, 2026, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia: Australia s Alexander Volkanovski R talks with Daniel Cormier L during the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC 325 at Qudos Bank Arena. Alexander won the fight Sydney Australia – ZUMAs197 20260201_aaa_s197_286 Copyright: xArifxKarimx

The brutal workout was part of the team’s traditional ‘Team Challenge,’ a savage test designed to push newcomers to their absolute limits. The challenge highlights the intensity of the training environment surrounding the 38-year-old as he prepares for another major title defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collapse highlights the risks of pushing physical limits in elite MMA training. Israel Adesanya experienced his own brutal session with former Navy SEAL David Goggins, vomiting afterward, while Tony Ferguson endured Goggins’ punishing “Hell Week” in the lead-up to his fight with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former interim lightweight champion made it through the punishing challenge, which draws inspiration from the rigorous training endured by aspiring Navy SEALs, but not without vomiting along the way.

Now, the teammate’s collapse underscores a darker side of elite MMA training: the line between intensity and injury. But the Australian champion’s loyalty to his team goes beyond grueling gym sessions. He has also been vocal when he believes one of his teammates has been wronged inside the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Colby Thickness’s fight against Vince Morales at UFC Perth, the champion shared a replay on X, suggesting his teammate’s opponent had tapped during an armbar attempt.

“I knew I seen a tap! #ufcperth,” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old clearly felt his teammate had been denied a potential finish in front of the home crowd, and he wasn’t about to stay quiet about it.

Now, the focus shifts to Alexander Volkanovski’s own title defence against undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333. With his featherweight throne on the line, the Australian will be looking to prove he still belongs at the top of the division. And he has made it clear that he isn’t simply planning to coast through five rounds and leave with a decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Volkanovski predicts top-tier performance against Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski is heading into his title defense with a serious point to prove, and Movsar Evloev could be in for a tough night. The undefeated Russian has won all 10 of his UFC fights by decision, but ‘The Great’ isn’t buying into the idea that Evloev can simply outgrapple him for 25 minutes.

The champion believes he has the wrestling, experience, and all-round skills to shut down the 32-year-old’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trying to outgrapple me for 25 minutes, I can’t see it,” Volkanovski told MMA Junkie. “I believe that the only chance that any of these guys have is for them to catch me… If he thinks he can beat me by decision or he thinks he can outgrapple me, I’m sure he’s gonna try; we’ll see.

“I’m just very confident in my skills and the fighter I still am… I think I can do it in pretty wild fashion. I believe I can get a finish. I believe I can do it inside five… A lot of people are going to go say after this fight, ‘Is that the best Volk we’ve ever seen?'”

Alexander Volkanovski has already built a championship resume few featherweights can match. He dethroned Max Holloway in 2019 and defended his title five times before Ilia Topuria ended his reign in 2024. But the 38-year-old wasn’t done yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

After ‘El Matador’ vacated the belt to move up to lightweight, Volkanovski reclaimed the title against Diego Lopes and then defended it in their January rematch.

Now, an undefeated Movsar Evloev stands between him and another statement victory. The Russian’s consistency over five rounds makes him a serious test, but the champion is banking on his championship experience and well-rounded skill set to make the difference.

The teammate’s scary collapse during training showed just how demanding Alexander Volkanovski’s preparation can get, but the champion has bigger business to take care of. He isn’t just aiming to get past Evloev—he wants to deliver the kind of performance that reminds everyone exactly what he’s still capable of inside the Octagon.