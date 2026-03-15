Alexander Volkanovski’s Next Opponent Confirmed During UFC Vegas 114 Live Broadcast

The UFC has finally set the stage for Alexander Volkanovski’s next title defense. Last month at UFC 325 inside Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, ‘The Great’ delivered another emphatic performance in his rematch against Diego Lopes. Although slightly slower this time, he defended his title successfully over five rounds. Since that fight, the MMA world has been asking who will challenge the 37-year-old Australian legend next?

That question was answered during the UFC Vegas 114 broadcast, shifting the entire division’s focus to the upcoming main event in London next week on March 21, 2026, at the O2 Arena. The event is headlined by Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, who will fight in the featherweight title eliminator.

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“The winner of #UFCLondon’s main event will face Alexander Volkanovski for the Featherweight title next per UFC broadcast,” a fan page confirmed on X.

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However, that was no surprise. It was the initial rumor for UFC London, and now the UFC has officially confirmed it. UFC London is marking the promotion’s 17th visit to the city since last year’s UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski has backed the matchup against Evloev, pointing to his undefeated record and the toughness of his competition. Unfortunately, injuries have forced Evloev out of three fights, including a scheduled bout against Ilia Topuria, which has delayed his title shot. That said, undefeated Lerone Murphy has already proven himself by defeating stars like Aaron Pico, Josh Emmett, and Dan Ige, which makes him a formidable opponent for Movsar.

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So, as UFC London fast approaches, fan excitement is building, reminiscent of the hype surrounding the Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC 324. Recently, rumors suggested that rising featherweight Jean Silva might replace Evloev because of visa issues, and Silva himself fueled the speculation with a tweet.

Specifically, he claimed, “Guys, I’m dying to tell you the news but I can’t… I’m the next champion and you’re all going to have to see it,” ‘Lord’ posted on his Instagram story.

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However, Evloev clarified via Telegram that the reports were false and confirmed he will fight at the O2 Arena on March 21. At the same time, the UFC website still lists the main event as Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy for the UFC London matchup. However, we cannot deny that the promotion may keep Silva as a backup option for UFC London.

It appears the promotion is moving forward with the current matchup, but as the fight approaches, Alexander Volkanovski maintains that Jean Silva is not in the right position for a title shot.

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Alexander Volkanovski challenges Jean Silva’s standing in the title race

Jean Silva has quickly become one of the most talked-about fighters in the featherweight division, rising from Brazil’s vibrant fighting scene. His entertaining style keeps fans on the edge of their seats, and he has made a meteoric rise in the UFC. As a result, Silva currently ranks sixth, which could make him a potential opponent for champion Alexander Volkanovski.

While Dana White and the UFC often prioritize entertainment, Volkanovski has shown little interest in facing the rising star. Instead, he prefers opponents like Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy, who could carry more significance for his legacy amid the ongoing chaos. Even before UFC 325, Volkanovski had already dismissed the idea of Jean Silva challenging for the title.

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“But now he’s saying some stuff and thinking that he really deserves next,” Volkanovski said in his YouTube video after beating Diego Lopes. “If the UFC will push that for me, everyone knows me. I’ll fight anyone, but I don’t think that’s very likely to happen. I don’t think he’d be in a position to be able to fight for the title, especially when you’ve got Lerone Murphy and Movsar fighting very, very soon,” he added.

Even though Volkanovski isn’t interested, Jean Silva has pushed his way into the conversation for a potential next title shot because of his win over Arnold Allen at UFC 324 in January. Consequently, it will be interesting to see how the UFC positions Silva and whether they set him up as Volkanovski’s next challenger.

So, what’s your take on this possible matchup?