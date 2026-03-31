Alexandre Pantoja Addresses Joshua Van’s Celebration After ‘Lottery Ticket’ Win

When Alexandre Pantoja lost his belt to Joshua Van at UFC 323 due to a dislocated elbow, the focus quickly shifted beyond the stoppage. It moved to the reaction around the celebration by the newly crowned champion. Because in a fight that ended before it really began, Van’s celebration stood out just as much as the abrupt finish itself.

And that’s where Pantoja’s recent comments land. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the former champion addressed both the moment and the meaning behind it, without fully dismissing it, but without fully agreeing either.

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”You know, that’s the only way to end with Joshua winning this fight, the only way.” Pantoja said. “His celebration, of course he win the belt, but he win opportunity to not fight with me. The first 30 seconds of the fight, I scored him so many times. He tried to grapple with me, you know. And that’s what’s happy, I think his celebration to all that, but I’m not judging. I’m not judging because that’s the dream for everybody.”

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“And like I say, in his destiny, he has this belt. And now everybody have opportunity to see if Joshua Van is real, champion of the world. Or if he just like a ticket from Willy Wonka.”

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Alexandre Pantoja also suggested Van benefited from the right timing and opportunities, calling him “very lucky” after stepping in for Manel Kape when Brandon Royval needed an opponent, winning late, and quickly getting a title shot. He stopped short of fully criticizing him, noting Joshua Van is young and competitive, but said the real test now is whether he proves himself as a true champion or lets the moment change him.

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And that’s where the timing matters again. Van is set to defend his title against Tatsuro Taira at UFC 327, which means answers could come quickly. After all, ‘The Fearless’ has already made it clear how he sees his place in the division.

Joshua Van claims “nobody” paid attention to UFC flyweights before his rise

The spotlight now shifts from what happened at UFC 323 to what comes next. Because for Joshua Van, the first defense is more than just another fight, it’s a chance to define how his reign is viewed. And he’s leaning into that moment. Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio recently, Van didn’t hesitate when discussing the state of the flyweight division.

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“After this fight, everything will change for sure,” Van said. “Before I came to the UFC, the flyweight division was a–. Nobody paid attention to the flyweight division, and then I come to the division and I lit a fire.”

That’s a strong claim, especially in a division that has historically struggled for attention despite consistent activity, with recent Hall of Fame inductee Demetrious Johnson never reaching the heights of popularity as other champions. At one stage, flyweight was even at risk of being removed from the UFC. But Van believes the current mix of contenders tells a different story.

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The 24-year old also said the division is much deeper now, with multiple top contenders like Tatsuro Taira, Brandon Royval, and Manel Kape, instead of just one or two, and believes this new level of talent will change how flyweight is viewed moving forward.

And that’s where things connect back to Alexandre Pantoja’s comments. Because the UFC 327 fight is about validation. If Van wins clearly, especially against a rising contender like Taira, it strengthens his claim as a legitimate champion. If it’s close, or if he loses, the ‘lottery ticket’ narrative only grows louder.