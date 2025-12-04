Alexandre Pantoja Credits America for Both His and Joshua Van’s Success Ahead of UFC 323

Essentials Inside The Story Alexandre Pantoja sees himself in UFC 323 challenger Joshua Van

Both Pantoja and Van came from difficult backgrounds to the top of the UFC flyweight division

Panotja sees Van as just as tough as any other challenger, regardless of his age.

The UFC was primarily shaped into popularity by American athletes such as Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, and many others. But as the promotion expanded globally, fighters from anywhere in the world could step into the arena and actually chase their dreams. There are big examples like Charles Oliveira, Alex Pereira, and others who rose from the favelas and made it big. Following that same path, Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van look ready to carve out their own version of the American Dream.

‘The Cannibal’ looks all set to defend his title for the 5th time as he’s scheduled to face the young talent Joshua Van at UFC 323, and fans expect a competitive scrap. But with only a few days left before a veteran meets a surging contender, Pantoja has tapped into his inner feelings and shared how, despite the competition, both Van and he have found a better life in America.

Alexandre Pantoja reflects on living the same American Dream as Joshua Van

“I think me and him are very aggressive, you know. That’s the good advice I have because Joshua Van, I look at him like myself, you know, a very aggressive, very talented guy. He’s very humble, like moving to America to live the American dream, and that’s what I also did.” Pantoja told Fox Sports Australia.

The current flyweight champ is absolutely spot on. Other than the similar dominating fighting style, Pantoja and Van can relate to their journey. The Brazilian has revealed many times that he came from very poor beginnings in his home country, and his life completely changed after coming to America.

Although Pantoja worked as an Uber delivery driver while he chased his dream to become the UFC champ, he eventually reached that goal and became a true sports icon, now getting praised by both American and Brazilian audiences. On the other hand, Joshua Van’s life was also filled with many hardships.

At the age of 12, Van and his family moved from Myanmar to America because of several conflicts in their home country. Now, the 24-year-old title challenger has found a new home and a new life in Houston, Texas, where he can focus on achieving his dream without thinking only about survival.

So, both UFC 323 stars saw their lives change after coming to America and working hard to earn ultimate recognition, so it’s natural that Pantoja would credit America for giving them a platform to shine. However, even though Alexandre Pantoja shared a connection with Van, it’s not like he plans to take it easy on him. In fact, he looks more motivated than ever.

The flyweight champ rejects the idea of Joshua Van being a kid

At only 24 years of age, Joshua Van stands just one step away from achieving the glory of becoming the flyweight champ. At UFC 323, he will face Alexandre Pantoja, who’s not only far more experienced but also over a decade older than him. Because of that discrepancy, some people have even labeled this matchup as a child fighting a grown-up, something ‘The Cannibal’ believes couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I know he’s a true fighter. I don’t want to look at him like a kid. But I want to look at him like a man. He’s ready to fight with me, to take my champion position. That’s why I’m training very hard to stay still with this belt.” Pantoja added at the Fox Sports Australia interview.

Well, Alexandre Pantoja is right not to underestimate Joshua Van ahead of their title fight. The Myanmar native almost pulled off a last-minute knockout against Brandon Royval at UFC 317, a scrap that would go down as one of the most historic fights in the 125 lbs division. So, if Van actually connects a solid punch, the result can pan out differently, and he would become the second-youngest UFC champion after Jon Jones. Definitely not something a child could do.

With that being said, as Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van’s anticipated clash nears, who do you think takes the victory on December 6th? Let us know in the comments section below.