Alexandre Pantoja Delighted with Special UFC Status After Dana White’s Approval 

The UFC fight gear often gets a bit monotonous, which could take the shine away from fighters who’re competing in prominent spots on a PPV. Hence, the introduction of gold gloves during title fights came to the fore, just to spice things up a little. But what’s more exciting for the fighters is that they also got custom shorts, but only a select few get to wear them. Dana White and Co. usually give these shorts to fighters on the co-main, main event, or champions, including flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

The design of custom shorts is based on the fighter’s roots or symbols and motifs of a fighter’s culture. But for Alexander Pantoja, it’s a rather different story, and he claims that it is “not random.” Towards the end of his teenage years, ‘The Cannibal’ got told to get a tattoo, which he did and seemed to be very proud of. And guess what? His custom shots are based on his tattoos.

Before his advent into the UFC, Alexandre Pantoja was competing in Muay Thai. As some fans would know, Muay Thai fighters, and it was during that time that he got himself inked. “Yeah, [my shorts were inspired by my tattoo]… When I was 17, the guy say, ‘You need a tattoo, brother. Let’s go,'” the flyweight champion told ‘Home of Fight’. “The first time, I made the fire… When I put the glove, because before I just fight in Muay Thai. I have 20 Muay Thai fights. Never lose. A lot of knockouts.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He claims to have a dragon and a Japanese culture-inspired ice/smoke spiral inked on his left arm, meaning ‘strength’ and ‘infinity’, in his own words. However, Alexandre Pantoja wasn’t able to show his tattoo properly while fighting due to the gloves he wore in the UFC. So what does he do? Well, the champ decided to ask Dana White and Co. if they could add those elements in his custom shorts, which they had no problem with, and he seemed happy that the CEO obliged.

AD

“But when I put the gloves, it cover a lot. I they say, ‘You need a dragon, man.’ They say, ‘Okay, make the dragon,'” Alexandre Pantoja added. “But what I mean [is] dragons are like a power and the ice spiral… smoke… it’s like Japanese… mean like a infinity. It’s the power and infinity.”

via Imago June 28, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: Alexandre Pantoja waits to fight Kai Kara-France during the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC 317 event. Pantoja won by a rear-naked choke in round 3. Las Vegas USA – ZUMATIAL 20250628_mda_c98_757 Copyright: xRondaxChurchillx

Meanwhile, strength and infinity aren’t the only elements in Alexandre Pantoja’s custom shorts. It has some more symbols, which actually depict his native land, and one of its most important natural features. Let’s take a look at that front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alexandre Pantoja’s custom short also has elements of his home country, Brazil

Alexandre Pantoja, much like some of the other Brazilian fighters, has a lot of love for his country. His Brazilian identity is of great importance to him, and he did not forget to mention that on his custom shorts as well. Besides Pantoja’s love for dragons and other Japanese art, the flyweight champion also loves to natural beauty of his country, as he added some elements of it on his shorts to depict the beautiful beaches in Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“In designing this, Pantoja chose to depict mythological Japanese dragons, symbols of power, wisdom, and good fortune,” read in the description on Venum’s official page. “His Brazilian heritage is also reflected through wave-inspired graphics, evoking the iconic beaches of his homeland.” It’s safe to say that Alexandre Pantoja’s shorts feature elements that he holds dear and near to his heart.

Well, ‘The Cannibal’ will be wearing those shorts again when he defends his title against Joshua Van, who’s slated to be his next opponent. Nevertheless, let us know what you think about Alexandre Pantoja’s gear and the meanings behind it. Drop your comments below.