Alexandre Pantoja Hints Quick Return After Disappointing Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira News

Alexandre Pantoja may not have been a part of the latest flyweight title shuffle, but he made sure everyone knew he was still in the picture. Following the disappointing announcement that Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira had been moved from UFC 327 to UFC 328 in May as a result of Van’s injury, the former champion took to social media with a subtle but powerful message.

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In a short clip, Pantoja stepped on the scale, and the number read 149 lbs, just a week out from UFC 327—no words were needed. The implication was clear: he’s ready.

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The timing makes it even more intriguing. Joshua Van’s withdrawal over an undisclosed injury forced the UFC to reschedule one of the most anticipated flyweight fights, moving it to May 9 in Newark. While the division adjusts, ‘The Cannibal’ seems to be presenting himself as the always-ready option—the fighter who can step in at a moment’s notice.

And given how his title loss happened, that urgency makes sense. Back at UFC 323, Alexandre Pantoja’s reign came to an abrupt end when a freak injury just 26 seconds into the bout handed Van the championship.

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It wasn’t a war, or even a true contest—just an abrupt finish that left more questions than answers. That kind of loss doesn’t sit well with a champion who has defended his crown multiple times. But with this clip, ‘The Cannibal’ has ensured that he’s not sitting on the sidelines; he’s staying ready.

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Meanwhile, UFC 328 is shaping up to be a stacked card, headlined by Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland, with the flyweight title fight now added to the lineup. But even with Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira locked in, Alexandre Pantoja’s presence looms large over the division.

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Alexandre Pantoja reveals he could have made an earlier return

That’s what makes this situation so intriguing. Long before the new clip appeared, Alexandre Pantoja hinted that his comeback timeline wasn’t as far off as many thought. After suffering that freak injury against Joshua Van, most people expected a long recovery.

But, behind the scenes, the former champion was quietly telling a different story—one where he was ready much sooner than anyone realized.

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“The UFC asked me about the fight,” Pantoja told Ariel Helwani. “But if I can remember, it was the last days of January. In that time, two months ago, I said, ‘No, maybe I can fight in June.’

“But after that, after one month, February, March, beginning of March, I think I’m ready to fight. If the guys asked me, maybe I’m ready to fight in Miami.”

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That confidence ties directly into how he views the current title picture. While Tatsuro Taira now has his shot at Joshua Van, Pantoja is not convinced the story is complete. In his opinion, the belt changed hands without a true bout taking place.

So, even as he takes a step back and watches—for now—his message remains consistent: if the occasion comes, he will not hesitate. He’ll come in, finish what never really started, and remind the division exactly who he was before those 26 seconds changed everything.