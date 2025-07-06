Alexandre Pantoja P4P Rankings Disrespect Backtracked After “Insane” DJ Comparison

Alexandre Pantoja has been on an unstoppable run in his over 2-year-long flyweight title reign. From beating newcomers like Kai Asakura to finishing experienced fighters like Kai Kara-France, the Brazilian has done it all. The champion received praise for his success inside the Octagon from UFC veteran Paul Felder, but that was until the legendary Demetrious Johnson’s statistics came to the fore.

Demetrious Johnson was fighting as a flyweight at a time when Dana White seriously considered getting rid of the whole division. But now, Alexandre Pantoja has the banner, and he’s running pretty strong with it. Paul Felder seemed impressed with the Brazilian star’s championship run so far, claiming that ‘The Cannibal’ does raise an argument with his impressive performances when it comes to the pound-for-pound rankings.

“I bet he’s a strong little b–t–d that Pantoja. I mean, he made that [fight against Kai Kara-France] look like nothing. That’s why I think he’s getting a little disrespected even on the pound-for-pound list,” Paul Felder stated on the Believe You Me podcast. Claiming that Pantoja may not be far away from being the greatest flyweight ever, the veteran added, “He’s getting there [with four title defenses. Maybe, if he does it one more time.”



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Paul Felder’s tone changed when co-host Michael Bisping revealed to him the unbelievable statistics that Demetrious Johnson holds. ‘Mighty Mouse’ may not have fought under the UFC banner till the end of his career, but when he was here, he was on top of his game, recording eleven title defenses. Hearing this, Felder took back everything he said about Alexandre Pantoja.“[Johnson’s 11 title defenses] that’s insane. Here I am saying Pantoja, if he’s on the right track, could [be the greatest]. I take it back,” the veteran added.

AD

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Johnson vs Reis, Apr 15, 2017 Kansas City, MO, USA Demetrious Johnson red and Wilson Reis blue fight during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports, 15.04.2017 20:56:48, 10021374, UFC Fight Night, Wilson Reis, Demetrious Johnson, Sprint Center, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 10021374

Well, Paul Felder may have been left flustered, but there’s someone who’s added an interesting take on the flyweight GOAT debate. That someone claims Alexandre Pantoja is “much better” than Demetrious Johnson. Here’s what he had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The only man to knock out Demetrious Johnson claims Alexandre Pantoja is better

Brazilian veteran Adriano Moraes spent most of his time fighting in ONE Championship, as he never made his way to the UFC. Nevertheless, he had the golden opportunities to add Demetrious Johnson’s name to his resume, as both of them fought three times over the course of their time together in Chatri Sityodtong’s promotion. While ‘Mighty Mouse’ defeated him twice, the Brazilian was able to get one win over the consensus flyweight GOAT.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, when it comes to the conversation between Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes made a rather unpopular statement. Without much explanation, the ONE Championship veteran simply claimed that Pantoja is on a higher level than Johnson. “Pantoja (is) much better than DJ, change my mind,” Adriano Moraes wrote on social media.

Now, we don’t know if there’s some bad blood between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson since he doesn’t really have him as the best despite ‘Mighty Mouse’s accolades and a highly decorated career. But for Alexandre Pantoja, who wants to fight the UFC flyweight legend but may not get that matchup, it’s a positive sign that he’s doing everything right as the flyweight champion. However, who do you have as the GOAT? Is it Johnson or Pantoja? Drop your comments below.