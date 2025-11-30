Alexandre Pantoja Reveals Only Condition for Chasing Second Belt as Merab Dvalishvili Blocks UFC Ambition

Essentials Inside The Story Alexandre Pantoja has one guy in mind for moving to bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili will be a much tougher challenge than anyone else, claims Panotja

The flyweight champion believes he has the skills to counter the Georgian, if they ever fight

“I really want to fight with Merab now, to get the second belt. If I have the opportunity, it’s gonna be nice for me. People have put this in my mind, and now I start to think that’s a good idea,” Alexandre Pantoja exclaimed. However, moving up weight classes isn’t a mere flip of the coin, and the decision becomes increasingly difficult for lighter divisions. Seems like the issue is starting to catch up with Pantoja.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Being a double champion is the modern thing to do. Every fighter wants to join the ranks of UFC kings like Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. While it’s common knowledge that it isn’t child’s play, Pantoja’s struggles only begin with the decision. The flyweight champion has earlier revealed his willingness to move up to bantamweight and fight Sean O’Mailey. In fact, he added, ” I would fight O’Malley for free.” But Merab Dvalishvili changes the picture completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandre Pantoja lifts the lid on the struggles at bantamweight

“When you talk about 10 pounds to my division, to flyweight, to the bantamweight, it’s a huge comparison. If you see Weili Zhang versus Valentina, you can see the difference in size, you know. Of course, when you have Islam go from 155 to 170, that’s… yes, you can see it’s not too much difference, you know,” ‘The Cannibal’ explained TMZ Sports.

But when Merab Dvalishvili enters the scene, the struggles compound. “It’s not easy to think about going up 10 pounds and thinking you can finish someone like Merab, you know? Merab is one of the best, one of the pound for pound.” That’s a huge difference in perspective since Pantoja first demanded a super fight. However, there’s one fighter who could convince the flyweight to move up from 125 pounds.

“I think if O’Malley gets the belt, I’m going to say I’m ready to go. But with Merab, it’s different,” the flyweight added. “Maybe if he wants to come to 125, it’s going to be better for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, he views ‘Suga’ to be a much easier opponent than Dvalishvili. Pantoja added that he has “a lot” of respect for the Georgian fighter’s terrific edge. Sure enough, O’Malley and Dvalishvili have faced each other on two fated occasions. Their clashes ended decisively in Dvalishvili’s favor, which left ‘Suga’ rethinking his strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Besides, Panotja and O’Malley share a conflict dating back years. The Brazilian took shots at the former 135 lbs champion back in 2021 after the Kris Moutinho fight. Fast forward to 2023, O’Malley shared their highly debated training footage that showed him hurting Pantoja during the exchange. Their issue remains unresolved and makes for a great grudge match, perhaps even better than a champion vs champion bout against Merab.

As is clear, Dvalishvili’s immense top pressure and elite wrestling make him one of the fiercest fighters in UFC. While Pantoja seems to acknowledge that, we can’t help but notice the difference in his attitude towards ‘The Machine.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandre Pantoja claimed to out-grapple Dvalishvili

Pantoja is a real threat and hands down one of the best in the flyweight division. Having defended his belt four times since his reign started, he has already proven his dominance in the 125-pound weight class. Right before UFC 314, Pantoja expressed his willingness to fight Dvalishvili in a superfight. How did he plan on countering ‘The Machine’s wrestling? Being a BJJ black belt, Pantoja shared that he’d count on his ground game. He explained:

“I think I have a chance. Before, I (thought) about fighting with (former bantamweight champion Sean) O’Malley. Because I have some history with O’Malley. He talked sh-t. I think maybe with Merab, it’s gonna be better for me, if I have the chance to fight him. I’m a good grappler, too. I like to make jiu-jitsu. If Merab puts me down, it’s gonna be nice for me, too. I know how to move.”

Further, Pantoja added that a bout set in Miami would be perfect for him. Training out of American Top Team in nearby Coconut Creek, Florida, he added, “Make a fight here in my hometown. I don’t even have to take an airplane. It’s gonna be perfect for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the tides seem to have shifted, with the flyweight being more intentional about a second belt. Merab Dvalishlivi has sabotaged Pantoja’s chances of being a double champion for the moment. But could Sean O’Malley open the doors for the flyweight in the future?