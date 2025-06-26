Alexandre Pantoja Shuts Down Merab Dvalishvili Fight Hopes While Dismissing Bantamweight Move

When a fighter has dominated a division long enough, fans want him to take the next step, and for flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, he’s got a superfight in his hands. It’s always nice to see a champion vs champion fight, which has led many to wonder if ‘The Cannibal’ will move up to fight Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. Pantoja is almost two years deep into his title reign, but he’s not interested in a move up in weight class.

Alexandre Pantoja has three title defenses to his name, but he’s still not satisfied enough to think about making a move to another division. The flyweight champion is happy with the current state of his division, naming Joshua Van and Manel Kape as exciting fighters. He believes that there are others coming up who he believes can guarantee an entertaining fight for the fans. Hence, Merab Dvalishvili is not on Pantoja’s radar.

“People say, ‘Hey, you need to move onto bantamweight.’ No way, man. We have so entertainment fights here,” Alexandre Pantoja stated during the UFC 317 media day. “Joshua [Van]… if he passed for [Brandon] Royval, he’s the next in the line, you know. And of course, you have Kyoji [Horiguchi]. You have some good names. Manel Kape’s there… I hope [to] fight with him in the future because he’s good.”

The flyweight champion also mentioned how 2024 was the year that his division got the credit that it deserved. Claiming that more names are becoming prominent in the 125lbs division, Alexandre Pantoja added, “Last year, 2024, I think [it was] the best for flyweight, you know. And people start to appreciate much more that division, you know. Now you can say ten names, fifteen names from the flyweight division.”



UFC 317 is gearing up for June 28 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the co-main event is shaping up to be a real barnburner, with flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja putting his title on the line against former interim contender Kai Kara-France. The two first clashed back in 2016 on The Ultimate Fighter, where Pantoja came out on top by decision. As we head into this rematch, Pantoja is riding high with three consecutive UFC title defenses and a stronghold on the flyweight division. His relentless grappling and submission skills are set to take on Kara-France’s explosive striking game. In the meantime, the lightweight main event—Ilia Topuria taking on Charles Oliveira for the vacant title—brings even more excitement to an already loaded International Fight Week lineup.

Alexandre Pantoja is loving being the champion of a division at a time when he believes it’s gaining prominence. And as far as Merab Dvalishvili is concerned, ‘The Cannibal’ has nothing but respect for him as he praised him during the media day. Here’s what he had to say.

Alexandre Pantoja shows respect to Merab Dvalishvili

Well, fighters love big-time fights, and if you’re wondering why, well, it’s not only a chapter in their legacy, but these fights also produce big financial opportunities. Although no fight payout can ever match the one a fighter can earn when he butts heads against Conor McGregor, the prospect of two champions fighting it out is guaranteed to draw fans’ attention. Alexandre Pantoja knows that, and he could choose to fight Merab Dvalishvili, who he believes traveled the same path as he did in the UFC, but it’s not more lucrative to him at the moment than forging his legacy in the flyweight division is. Merab defended his bantamweight title at UFC 316 on June 7, 2025, submitting Sean O’Malley in round 2.

“I have a huge respect to Merab… Merab is a warrior, man. He passed through everything like myself, you know, and I have a huge respect about that,” Alexandre Pantoja further stated. “I want to fight with the best fighter in the world, you know. If I have the opportunity to fight with Merab, of course, I would accept, you know. But [that’s] not something I really look for.”

Well, Alexandre Pantoja has a title to defend this Saturday as he faces Kai Kara-France in the co-main event of UFC 317. It remains to be seen how that fight pans out, and maybe after that, ‘The Cannibal’ could consider a move up in weight. What do you think? Would you like to see him take on Merab Dvalishvili? Let us know in the comments down below.