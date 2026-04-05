Alice Pereira Sets Eyes on Unique Title After Becoming Youngest Fighter to Win $100K UFC Bonus

Alice Pereira may be a new name in the UFC community, but she isn’t a stranger to having some bold ambitions. UFC Vegas 115 just witnessed her securing her first win in the leading MMA promotion. However, while addressing the media panel, the Brazilian’s answer might just lead to contemplating one of their championships.

“I really want to fight for BMF title,” said Pereira via translator at the post-fight presser. “If that ever happens, I can guarantee it’s going to be the craziest fight ever.

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“I’m here to set records, I am here to break records, I am here to be the youngest everything in UFC history, and I am here to really put my name in the history books. I want to be this sweet girl outside of the cage and a beast inside of the cage.”

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If you’re wondering whether Alice Pereira is related to former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, let’s hold that thought. Because they have no family ties. But of course, she also comes from Brazil and just put out a dominant performance to get her first UFC win.

After losing her debut at Noche UFC last year, Pereira envisioned a triumphant return, and she didn’t disappoint. In front of her stood Hailey Cowan as an opponent at UFC Vegas 115. Following a competitive opening round, the ‘Golden Girl’ caught Cowan with her left knee, knocking her out in the second round.

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For Pereira, as a 20-year-old, it was important. As such, it would allow her to rise the women’s UFC bantamweight rankings and seek better matchups to fulfill her dream, which even includes fighting for the BMF title. Now, this is quite a unique desire or wish. But why?

Since the introduction of the BMF title in 2019, the UFC community has seen only male fighters competing for it. From Jorge Masvidal to reigning champion Charles Oliveira, the symbolic belt has passed through many standout fighters. The goal was simple. To provide an opportunity by creating a high-stakes, ceremonial belt for top-tier action fighters who are crowd favorites but not currently in title contention.

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But over the years, the BMF title has seemingly gained a different level of popularity in the community. Take the example of Max Holloway, whose stature was quite elevated after knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in a BMF title fight. So, that prospect might excite Pereira, given that she also loves stand-up exchanges like the way the unique championship demands.

However, on that note, it will be interesting to see how the UFC feels about this proposition. But if it somehow takes place, ‘Golden Girl’ would surely be part of a historic move in the leading promotion. Speaking of history, Pereira just achieved an impressive feat.

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Alice Pereira became the youngest fighter to win $100k bonus

When we talk about records of the youngest UFC fighters, a few names come to everyone’s mind. First off is Jon Jones, who became the youngest champion in UFC history by winning the light heavyweight championship, beating Mauricio Rua in 2011 at the age of 23.

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Likewise, Raul Rosas Jr. is another name who etched his name in UFC history. As such, he was just 18 years of age when the Mexican won the Performance of the Night (POTN) award of $50,000 to become the youngest ever to do that. Now, Alice Pereira has slipped into these discussions.

Earlier this year, UFC revised its bonus rule. Instead of handing $50,000 as a bonus, now they are rewarding fighters with $100,000. Under this particular improved system, ‘Golden Girl’ became the youngest ever to achieve that feat. But what made the leading MMA promotion reward her with a bonus?

The Meta Apex facility hosting UFC Vegas 115 bore witness to how Pereira knocked Hailey Cowan with a knee strike. Such a performance wasn’t something that the leading MMA promotion overlooked. And eventually Dana White & Co. rewarded the 20-year-old with the POTN award.

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For now, this is just the start for a promising fighter like Pereira (7-1). As time passes, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Brazilian. On that note, do you think a woman UFC bantamweight fighter could actually be booked for a BMF title bout? Let us know in the comments below!