Aljamain Sterling Announces New UFC Contract Amid Fighter Pay Dispute

Is Aljamain Sterling back in the UFC’s good graces? The former bantamweight champion has been a vocal critic of UFC’s fighter pay and has called out the promotion on multiple occasions. Yet, after defeating top featherweight contender and former teammate, Youssef Zalal at UFC Vegas 116 this past weekend, ‘Funk Master’ revealed that following a personal call with CBO, Hunter Campbell, he has signed a new lucrative deal with the promotion.

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“I got a new deal with the company too, so I’m super happy about that,” Sterling shared on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Last week, Hunter called me. I thought I had two fights. When he called me, I was like, ‘Why is Hunter calling me? Did I do something wrong? Did I say something that’s gonna come back to bite me in the a– right now?’ We talked, and we had a good conversation. The main thing to take away from the conversation was if I want to be here or not.

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“I was like, I don’t know how I might come off and be perceived to you. But he kinda felt like maybe I didn’t. But I said I would hope to retire with the company. The UFC has just given me so much. I met so many great fans around the world, and so many great things like that. I’m just blessed, and like I said, the glass ain’t full all the time, even when things are not going my way, I find a way to look at the bright side. And I’m just happy to be here, man.”

Not too long ago, ‘Funkmaster’ was busy slamming the promotion over its fighter pay, particularly after Zuffa Boxing, under UFC CEO Dana White’s leadership, signed Conor Benn to a $15 million one-fight deal. Sterling also defended Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s comments on the same issue.

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Though the 36-year-old has remained outspoken on the fighter pay dispute, his new contract has seemingly made him a happy man, especially considering the deal, which, according to him, is in the six digits, carries title fight implications as well.

“I forget, I think five or six,” Sterling added. “There’s title shot and contractual stuff and pay and things like that. But I don’t know the fine details. But it was a good deal. You could always be happier; an extra zero can always make you more happy. But overall, I’m happy. I’m making good money for title paydays. So I’m happy. And title shot, I get that opportunity, get paid.”

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Now, with a solid recent win and a lucrative contract in hand, Aljamain Sterling believes his next step is fighting Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title, and he’s ready to topple a top contender to earn that opportunity.

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Aljamain Sterling wants to leap over a top featherweight contender to face Alexander Volkanovski

The former UFC 135 lbs king understands that after defeating Youssef Zalal last week at the Apex, he’s very close to facing the champion. But Sterling also recognizes Movsar Evloev’s position at the top after beating Lerone Murphy at UFC London. Still, ‘Funkmaster’ made it clear that if the UFC reaches out to him to face Volkanovski next, he wouldn’t hesitate to step in.

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As proof, Sterling pointed to Diego Lopes’ recent title opportunities, which included an opportunity to fight the featherweight champion for the second time at UFC 325.

“I want next, for sure,” Sterling said. “If they gave it to me, I won’t be upset. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, no. You deserve it.’ The same with Diego Lopes, he got two title shots, and no one could be mad at him for taking them. That doesn’t mean he earned it or whatever, but he got it, and I was happy he got the chance to fight for a world title. Came up short, it is what it is.

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“If they offer me that same opportunity, I’m taking it. I’m not going to go say, ‘Movsar deserves it over me, I’m defaulting out.’ That wouldn’t make any sense. This is an opportunity of a lifetime. And if they gave it to Movsar, I wouldn’t be upset.”

Movsar Evloev already holds a victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310. So in that case, it might be a little hard for the UFC to position Sterling for a title shot against Volkanovski, no matter how compelling the bout appears to be. Still, ‘Funkmaster’ might be next to face the Aussie after ‘The Great’ settles his business with the Russian. However, the featherweight title scenario remains interesting with Jean Silva’s presence, who’s also adamant about wanting to face the champ next.

While his financial future with the UFC is now secure, Sterling’s path to a second title is anything but, as he must now contend with a logjam at the top of the featherweight division.