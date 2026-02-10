Aljamain Sterling Offers to Be UFC London Backup as He Predicts Movsar Evloev’s Fate Against Lerone Murphy

Aljamain Sterling isn’t just watching UFC London from afar. With Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy lined up as a likely title eliminator, ‘The Funkmaster’ sees an opening and not just in the matchup itself, but in the logistics that surround Evloev’s career! The former bantamweight champion has quietly rebuilt momentum at featherweight, and he’s hunting relevance the fastest way fighters know how: by staying close to the big fights.

UFC London on March 21 carries real stakes. The winner is widely viewed as next in line for Alexander Volkanovski later this year. That’s the lane Sterling wants to stand in, even if it means cutting weight on standby.

Speaking with Home of Fight, Sterling confessed, “I’m trying to throw my name in the hat to be a backup for that London card. Listen man, Movsar is one of the most unreliable guys that pulls out of how many fights. Or somehow his opponent doesn’t make it to the fight, but usually it’s him.”

The numbers back up the jab. According to a recent post on X by MMAonPoint, Evloev has had 20 UFC bouts booked, with 11 cancellations, five of them because he pulled out. That’s not just bad luck. It’s a pattern that leaves main events fragile. Sterling also admitted there’s a personal angle to the London trip as he would get to visit his grandparents and cousins.

He then added the reality check fighters know too well: the weight cut “sucks.” Still, the payoff is obvious. If he steps in and beats either Evloev or Murphy, Sterling believes “the writing’s on the wall” for another title shot. At 145 lbs, that’s a fast track most contenders would take without blinking.

As for the fight itself, Sterling leaned toward Movsar Evloev on paper, but not because he thinks it’s easy. He said the Russian has “a very clear path to win,” pointing to his ability to “push him (Lerone Murphy) up against the cage,” take him down, and hold position. That tracks with Evloev’s record. He’s unbeaten in the UFC, holds wins over Aljamain Sterling himself, Arnold Allen, and Diego Lopes by suffocating opponents with his grappling and banking rounds with control.

Even the odds at the time of writing reflect that style. As per bet365, Evloev has opened at around a -250 favorite, with Murphy at +200. But the matchup isn’t one-dimensional. Lerone Murphy brings home-crowd energy at the O2 Arena, and a striking profilethat Evloev hasn’t consistently faced at this level.

The Brit stands 5’9” with a 73.5-inch reach, matches Evloev physically, and lands with 54% striking accuracy. That matters when the first line of defense against a grappler is making them pay for entries. Sterling even acknowledged Murphy’s upside without overselling it.

He called Murphy a “clean striker” who’s strong, then raised the key question: Will Murphy’s wrestling defense hold up if Evloev forces him to work the fence for five rounds? Murphy’s knockout of Aaron Pico at UFC 319 showed he can fight smart under pressure. He waited, timed a spinning back elbow, and ended it in just over three minutes. That kind of patience plus power is the profile that can flip a grindy fight on its head.

So who actually has the edge? Aljamain Sterling sees Evloev’s route as clearer, but that doesn’t make Murphy a long shot. However the Russian has already set his sights on the crown held by Alexander Volkanovski!

Movsar Evloev targets Alexander Volkanovski as he calls Lerone Murphy “nothing special”

With London locked in and the stakes spelled out, Movsar Evloev isn’t hiding behind hypotheticals anymore. The undefeated contender says the title shot talk doesn’t come with guarantees, which is exactly why he feels this fight has to be handled the hard way.

Volkanovski has already said he expects the winner to be up in line for him next. Still, during a conversation with MMA Junkie, Evloev said he’s heard “nothing like that” in terms of promises. In his words, to earn the belt, “you have to beat someone good,” and Lerone Murphy fits the bill as an unbeaten, physical test.

That’s also why Evloev’s confidence sounds less like bravado and more like intent. He’s respectful of Murphy’s striking, calling him “a striking guy” with “pretty good” skills and smart reads. But he didn’t pretend the matchup scares him either as he shared, “He has pretty good striking skills, but I don’t see nothing special. He’s good with the smart moves in striking, but I will use my tools with wrestling, pressure, everything, so I can win this fight as soon as possible.”

If the Russian gets the finish he’s chasing, the endgame is clear in his mind. He wants Alexander Volkanovski. Not because the UFC promised anything, but because he believes a decisive win removes excuses. So what’s the ultimate takeaway? This fight isn’t just about styles. It’s about timing. Evloev wants to remove excuses and earn Volkanovski the hard way. Murphy wants to prove the home crowd can carry him past a grinder the division respects. And Aljamain Sterling? He’s betting the sport’s unpredictability opens doors faster than patience ever will!