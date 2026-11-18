The wild Abu Dhabi hotel brawl involving Merab Dvalishvili and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp just got a whole lot uglier. The viral footage already showed a chaotic numbers game, but according to former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling, the worst part may have happened after the cameras stopped rolling. ‘Funk Master’ claims Dvalishvili was allegedly struck in the face by Umar Nurmagomedov afterward, while the Georgian’s young teammate Saba Lazishvili was allegedly almost killed.

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“There’s nothing manly or tough about you mobbing out with a group of eight to ten guys and then jumping everybody. Well, not even everybody, jumping two people. And then they’re way smaller than you,” Sterling said in a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter. “And then Umar comes up after the camera shuts off and decks Merab in the face.

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“In the initial video Merab posted when he was getting cleaned up, he mentioned Umar. And I’m scrubbing the video back and forth. I’m like, I don’t see Umar. I don’t see Umar. And then he explained what happened afterwards. Obviously I wasn’t there. But who am I gonna believe? Damn sure, it ain’t Umar, you know?”

Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA OCTOBER 17, 2019: MMA fighter Umar Nurmagomedov gives a news conference. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was supposed to be the main participant of the conference but withdrew for unknown reasons. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0BF312

The viral footage from the November 11 incident may have only captured part of what went down. Merab Dvalishvili and Lazishvili both hinted during recent appearances on The Ariel Helwani Show that the confrontation continued after the cameras stopped recording.

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‘The Machine’ claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, arrived later and suggested that some of his injuries came from an incident that never made it onto video, while Lazishvili remained tight-lipped about exactly what happened off-camera.

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As for the footage that circulated online, it showed PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov approaching Merab Dvalishvili from behind and slapping him before several members of the Dagestani entourage became involved as the confrontation quickly escalated.

The aftermath was even more alarming for Saba Lazishvili. The 21-year-old later revealed in an interview that he went into his match against UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber with what he described as a serious concussion from the attack.

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His symptoms reportedly returned during the bout, leaving him close to blacking out, yet he still pushed through and secured a 12-7 decision win over Faber.

Aljamain Sterling was particularly disturbed by what he heard allegedly happened to Lazishvili after the cameras stopped rolling.

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“Then after I heard about what happened after, the young kid that was with Merab Dvalishvili, how they held his hands, like pinned his arms down. And then start kicking him in the head,” Sterling said. “I don’t feel no remorse for that. How am I supposed to feel remorse for that? Like, what type of person does that? This guy is so much smaller than you guys. And that’s what you guys decided to do. And it’s just, it’s just not, it’s not good. It’s not okay.”

“When you look at them and you see how these guys are acting, you’re like, yo, bro, this is crazy,” he added. “It’s crazy. Can you imagine someone pinning your son down and stomping him in the head? How furious you would be?”

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The legal fallout from the Abu Dhabi brawl has also come under fire from Aljamain Sterling, who questioned how the incident was ultimately handled after Khabib Nurmagomedov came in to his cousin’s rescue.

Aljamain Sterling believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s intervention led to a slap on the wrist

Aljamain Sterling isn’t satisfied with the aftermath of the incident. Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili were reportedly allowed to walk free after being fined $14,000, with neither serving jail time. The Dagestani contingent, meanwhile, initially faced a far more severe punishment.

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Eight individuals, including Khabib’s cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, were reportedly sentenced to six months in prison, fined $82,000, and ordered to be deported after completing their sentences. However, the ruling was later revised, and all eight convicted Dagestanis were released, according to an update shared by the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court on X.

Reports later claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov personally intervened with UAE authorities to help secure the group’s release. Sterling believes that intervention played a major role in turning what initially looked like a serious punishment into what he described as little more than a slap on the wrist.

“You do something like that in the States… I’ve seen people shot for less, you know?” he said. “So it’s like it’s a crazy mentality to think that you could just do that. And they tend to get away with it.

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“By the looks of it, all due respect to Khabib, he pulled a lot of strings to the point where he even flew in to show up to negotiate and get the guys out.”

‘Funk Master’ went a step further, suggesting that Nurmagomedov’s influence in the region may have played a significant role in how the situation ultimately unfolded. In his view, the outcome only reinforced the perception that members of the Dagestani camp can escape serious consequences when incidents like this occur.

“Seems like he’s the one calling the shots over there, you know?” he continued. “These guys always just end up getting a slap on the wrist or nothing at all. In this case, it’s a slap on the wrist. It’s just not right.”

And to be fair, the former champion’s criticism is not coming out of nowhere. The Dagestani camp has developed a notorious reputation for letting rivalries spill outside the Octagon.

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One of the most infamous examples came at UFC 229 in 2018, when Khabib Nurmagomedov leaped over the cage after submitting Conor McGregor and went after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. Chaos quickly spread as members of Nurmagomedov’s team also entered the fray and confronted ‘The Notorious’ inside the Octagon.

Earlier that same year, ‘The Eagle’ and his entourage had confronted Conor McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov at a Brooklyn hotel. That incident eventually helped set the stage for the Irishman’s infamous attack on a fighter bus, where he smashed a dolly through a window in an attempt to confront Khabib Nurmagomedov.

And the pattern resurfaced more recently. At UFC 322 in November 2025 at Madison Square Garden, another major cageside altercation erupted involving Dillon Danis and members of Islam Makhachev and the Dagestani camp, including Abubakar Nurmagomedov. Security was forced to step in and separate the groups before the main event could proceed.

The UFC 229 incident did at least bring some consequences. The Nevada State Athletic Commission handed Khabib Nurmagomedov a nine-month suspension and a $500,000 fine, while teammates Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov were each suspended for 12 months and fined $25,000, which were later reduced by 35 days.

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The UFC 322 incident, meanwhile, ended without any official punishment. Neither the UFC, Madison Square Garden, nor the New York State Athletic Commission fined or suspended Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Magomed Zaynukov, or any other members of Makhachev’s team, and no charges were filed over the altercation.

There is, however, another side to the aftermath that cannot be ignored. Despite the criticism surrounding the incident, Merab Dvalishvili reportedly chose not to press charges and even asked UAE authorities to release the Dagestani fighters. That decision adds another layer to an already complicated situation.

For now, ‘The Machine’ and Saba Lazishvili have put the Abu Dhabi incident behind them and joined Aljamain Sterling in Qatar ahead of his bout with Kevin Vallejos. But the former champion’s explosive account has only added to the intrigue surrounding the brawl.