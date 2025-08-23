Aljamain Sterling Risks Career as Injury Plaguing UFC Shanghai Letdown Revealed

After a day of uncertainty, Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling finally entered the cage for the co-main event at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium. The fight carried more tension than the UFC brass had hoped for, as the promotion was returning to mainland China for the first time in six years. Canceling the co-main would have embarrassed the UFC and disappointed the electric home crowd.

Though Aljamain Sterling opposed the idea of going five rounds, the bout was still booked as a five-round featherweight clash. But Ortega’s brutal weight cut, which sent him to the hospital and cast doubt on his availability, forced it to catchweight. Despite looking visibly drained, Ortega made the scales, only for Sterling to impose his trademark ground-and-pound once the fight began, dictating every round. Still, the bout is now being labeled a snoozefest, and Sterling has revealed he took a huge risk fighting through an injury that night.

The weight-cut drama reached alarming levels. Video shared by UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili showed an ambulance outside Ortega’s hotel shortly before the weigh-ins, highlighting how close the co-main almost didn’t happen. Ultimately, the bout was reinstated as a 153-pound catchweight, and both fighters successfully weighed in at that mark.

Aljamain Sterling breaks silence on UFC Shanghai performance and injury

Just a few hours ago, veteran journalist Damon Martin reported on X that “Aljamain Sterling reveals on the #UFCShanghai post show that he suffered some kind of elbow injury that had him severely compromised, but he was able to persevere, get a takedown and not allow Brian Ortega to come back on him.” If that wasn’t enough, Sterling’s close friend and training partner Merab Dvalishvili also shared a clip on Instagram, where “Funk Master” revealed more details about the injury.

In the video, Aljamain Sterling is seen sitting at a table, showing his swollen elbow filled with fluid as he iced it to numb the pain. Explaining his unique fight style, he told fans, “I fight with my hands down. That’s what I do. That’s my style. I feel safer. It might sound and look a little crazy, but hey, it works for me. It’s what I’ve always been doing. I don’t think I’m changing that anytime soon. I feel faster when I fight like that. When I put my hands up, it feels a little bit more slow.”

Sterling then revealed a few bruises from the fight – on his lips, elbow, wrist, and legs from kicking, though he said he felt great to be back in the win column against a tough opponent. Acknowledging Ortega’s resilience, he added, “I’m like, dude, I don’t know what type of fight you guys are watching. He’s hard to put away. This guy doesn’t get finished very often.”

Pointing to history, Sterling reminded fans, “I think the only guy who did it was Max Holloway, right? Volk didn’t finish him either [in UFC 266]. Yeah, and he almost finished Volk on two different occasions with a submission attempt. So I knew I had my work cut out for me because the guy is super tough.” Ortega showed grit, landing hammer fists from the bottom, but couldn’t turn the tide. Ultimately, all three judges scored it 50-40 for Sterling, giving him a dominant victory despite the injury. Still, many fans argue that Aljamain Sterling doesn’t deserve star status. Why, you ask?

Sterling later described the experience as a ‘living nightmare,’ revealing how much the elbow injury affected his ability to defend in the fourth round—and yet he stayed composed and used grappling to regain control.

Aljamain Sterling’s path to Volkanovski shaken by fan backlash

Whether Brian Ortega was compromised by the weight cut wasn’t immediately clear, but from the opening bell, it was Aljamain Sterling who pressed forward. He chopped away at Ortega’s lead leg inside and out, while Ortega’s output stayed in single digits for much of the early action. Neither man attempted a takedown, and after 25 minutes, Ortega had been thoroughly outclassed. All three judges scored the bout 50-45 for Sterling. The Shanghai crowd voiced its displeasure with boos, though Sterling earned a sliver of goodwill by attempting to speak Chinese during his post-fight interview.

After securing the victory, Sterling wasted no time in calling out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for a title shot. However, the reality is that he may need to wait behind Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev, both of whom are already in the mix at 145 pounds. The win was Sterling’s second in three featherweight appearances, following his unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar and a unanimous decision loss to Evloev.

While Sterling frames himself as a ready veteran, his 36-year-old status and the stacked rankings highlight a crowded road ahead. Still, his dominant showing—even against a compromised Ortega—sends a message that he deserves serious consideration.

Still, fan reaction suggests a clash with Volkanovski may not come anytime soon. Just hours ago, Spinnin Backfist, pointing at the Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling bout, posted on X, “This didn’t have to be 5 rounds,” a sentiment many echoed, calling the fight dull and unnecessary to stretch across five rounds. That said, what are your thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s performance? And do you believe he will be able to secure his dream fight against the current UFC featherweight champion?