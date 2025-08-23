Aljamain Sterling vs. Alexander Volkanovski Takes Huge Blow as Fans Revolt After UFC Shanghai

What’s a UFC card without a little weigh-in drama? At UFC Shanghai, that drama came when Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling hit the scales. As the final two fighters to weigh in, rumors swirled that Ortega had been hospitalized and pulled from the fight after an ambulance was spotted at the fighter hotel.

In the end, the bout remained intact, though at a catchweight, with both men coming in at 153 pounds. The weight issue was reportedly on Ortega’s side, but it mattered little. ‘T-City’ versus “The Funkmaster” was officially on: a former featherweight title challenger against a former bantamweight champion in a five-round co-main event.

Whether Brian Ortega was compromised by the cut wasn’t clear at first, but Sterling was the one pressing forward from the opening bell. He hacked away at Ortega’s lead leg inside and out, while Ortega’s output remained in single digits for much of the early action. Neither man threatened a takedown, and after 25 minutes, Ortega had been thoroughly dominated. All three judges scored the fight 50-45 for Sterling. The crowd in Shanghai voiced their displeasure with boos, though Sterling earned a measure of goodwill by attempting to speak in Chinese during his post-fight interview.

What’s more, after securing the victory, Aljamain Sterling called out the champion Alexander Volkanovski for a title shot. But judging by fan reaction, that fight may not materialize. Why, you ask? Just hours ago, Spinnin Backfist posted on X, “This didn’t have to be 5 rounds,” a sentiment that many fans were quick to echo.

Fans argue Aljamain Sterling doesn’t deserve the star status

“True that, Ortega would have won if he wasn’t a zombie, he’s not making 145 ever again,” one user wrote. Another fan echoed the sentiment about the fight’s pacing, saying, “I agree, 2 rounds of this would have been enough.”

Others were far more blunt in their criticism. One viewer, disappointed by the lack of excitement in the co-main event, commented, “This fight was hard to watch. 🗑️🚮.” Another fan, frustrated with Sterling’s approach despite being in control, added, “What the f— is Aljo doing man, Ortega isn’t a threat, try to finish him or submit him man.”

The backlash didn’t stop there. One fan wrote, “They should have just cancelled the fight man.” More comments echoed similar disappointment, with one calling it “2 reta— fighting,” while another summed it up by saying, “This sh-t was so a–.”