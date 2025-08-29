brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

All About Demi Lovato’s Relationship With Ex-UFC Star Luke Rockhold: Dating Timeline and Breakup

ByAbhishek Kumar Das

Aug 29, 2025 | 1:27 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

Demi Lovato‘s love life has always piqued the public’s interest, particularly when the pop star briefly dated UFC fighter Luke Rockhold in 2016. The pairing of a chart-topping singer and a cage fighter drew a lot of attention, but by early 2017, their relationship had run its course. Though their romance was brief, it continues to be a topic of discussion years later, with fans asking what went wrong and what Rockhold had to say about it.

What was the reason behind Demi Lovato & Luke Rockhold’s breakup?

Demi Lovato and Rockhold began dating in the summer of 2016, after meeting at an MMA gym in Los Angeles. They went public in November, making appearances together and even sharing a few bold moments, such as getting tattoos on their first date. However, the relationship fizzled out by early January 2017. While the split made headlines, neither Lovato nor Luke Rockhold provided a specific reason for calling it quits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What is clear is that the relationship was never destined to last long-term. Insiders described it as a summer fling that didn’t go beyond initial excitement. According to reports, personal and emotional challenges, as well as the pressure of public attention, all played a role. The 40-year-old later hinted that commitment and expectations became difficult to manage, with a “lack of truth on both sides.” It was less about a dramatic falling out and more about two individuals realizing that their romance was not sustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Lovato appeared to move on quickly, spending time with fellow MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos shortly after the separation. For Rockhold, the relationship seemed to leave him with mixed feelings, intense in the moment but not meant to last. Their split, while never fully explained, showed how even high-profile couples face the same uncertainties and emotional complexities as anyone else.

Luke Rockhold reveals what it was like to date Demi Lovato

Years after their breakup, Rockhold spoke on the JAXXON Podcast about his whirlwind relationship with Lovato. Speaking candidly, the former UFC middleweight champion recalled the relationship with a hint of nostalgia, stating, “We were cool for the summer.”He talked about their first date, when the two decided to get tattoos together, a bold act that embodied the spontaneous energy of their relationship.

Top Stories

1

Rampage Jackson’s Wife’s Alleged Past Murder Makes Headlines as WWE Veteran Delivers Raja Jackson Statement

2

Who Is Raja Jackson’s Mother? All We Know About Quinton Rampage’s Baby Mama and Japanese Ex-Wife

3

Is Raja Jackson Banned From the UFC? All You Need to About Syko Stu Controversy

4

Conor McGregor’s Teammate Doubles Down on Explosive Rant Against UFC Official Who ‘Derailed’ His Career

5

Joe Rogan’s Close Friend Warns of $910M Market Collapse Tied to Texas’ 3 Evils

For Rockhold, it was an exciting, if unconventional, period in his personal life. He also discussed the hurdles of dating someone as popular as the former Disney star. Being constantly in the spotlight provided both excitement and pressure. “It was a genuine connection,” Rockhold said, admitting that living under media scrutiny wasn’t easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

Did Demi Lovato and Luke Rockhold's romance crumble under the weight of fame and public attention?

Have an interesting take?

Friends of Rockhold even shared funny stories about how his own popularity overshadowed them, with strangers, including supermodels, approaching him wherever they went. Ultimately, Rockhold described the relationship as both authentic and complicated. Dating a global superstar brought stresses that most couples never experience, and the constant attention made maintaining balance tough.

Looking back, he spoke with respect and honesty about their time together, suggesting that while it did not last, it left an imprint. For fans, his reflections provided a rare peek into what happens when the worlds of fighting and pop stardom collide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Demi Lovato and Luke Rockhold's romance crumble under the weight of fame and public attention?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved