All About Francis Ngannou’s Tattoo: Tribute to His Late Son, Kobe

Francis Ngannou is known all over the world for his terrifying power and his amazing life story. He went from working in sand mines as a child in Cameroon to becoming a massive superstar in both MMA and boxing. For almost his entire career, fans were used to seeing him enter the ring with a completely clean look, as he was one of the very few fighters without any tattoos.

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Tattoos are often used by athletes to show off their personality or look more dangerous to their opponents. But for a giant like Francis, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs over 250 pounds, he never needed ink to scare anyone. He kept his skin completely clear for years, which made it a huge surprise when he showed up to a fight weigh-in with a brand-new piece of body art on his arm.

What is the meaning of Francis Ngannou’s arm tattoo?

When he raised his arms to flex for the cameras at the PFL Super Fight against Renan Ferreira in October 2024, fans immediately spotted some fresh ink on the inside of his left bicep. The tattoo is a soft, clean design that features the name “Kobe” right next to a dove flying upward into the sky .

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This tattoo comes from a place of deep family heartbreak. In April 2024, Francis went through every parent’s worst nightmare when his 15-month-old son, Kobe, passed away suddenly from a brain issue that doctors had missed. The 39-year-old was completely broken by the loss and stepped away from the sports world for a long time just to grieve with his loved ones. He decided to get this tattoo so he could carry his little boy with him into the ring for every single fight.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 270-Ngannou vs Gane, Jan 22, 2022 Anaheim, California, USA Francis Ngannou red gloves before his fight against Ciryl Gane during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 22.01.2022 21:31:20, 17551354, NPStrans, Francis Ngannou, Honda Center, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 17551354

The dove in the design is an ancient symbol representing peace, innocence, and the soul. Francis has said that the hardest part was feeling helpless when his son got sick, but he believes the best way to honor Kobe is to keep pushing forward and doing good things rather than quitting his career. He described his baby boy as a brave little king, and this arm tattoo is his way of keeping that love and motivation alive forever.

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Are there any other tattoos on Francis Ngannou’s body?

Other than the beautiful tribute to his son on his left arm, Francis Ngannou has no other tattoos anywhere on his body. He went through his entire championship run in the UFC, his big boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, and his current fights without adding any other ink.

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As he has no other ink, the tribute to his son stands out even more. It sends a powerful message to everyone watching him fight. It shows that behind all the fame, money, and knockout power, he is just a proud dad who is now fighting for a purpose that is way bigger than any championship belt.

Unlike many modern fighters who use elaborate tattoos of wolves or warriors to cultivate a specific persona, Francis Ngannou maintains a simple and grounded approach. And his lone piece of ink sends a poignant message to his audience: beyond the global fame and championship accolades, he is a father motivated by a purpose far greater than sport.