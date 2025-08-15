All About Khamzat Chimaev Kids: Son’s Health Problems & Everything Else

Being a father is never easy, whether you’re an ordinary man or a world-class MMA fighter. Take the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, for example. With a flawless 14-0 record, he has been a constant nightmare for his opponents since his UFC debut in 2020. Since then, he has remained unstoppable, putting everyone in his path to sleep. But what if we told you the Borz has a nightmare of his own? Those who have been following him for a long time already know. But if you don’t, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

When UFC 319 rolls around on August 17 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, it won’t just be Dricus Du Plessis’ third title defense; it will be an experiment. When the cage door closes, only one truth will remain – either Khamzat Chimaev’s reign begins or the legend of Du Plessis continues. But before they meet inside the Octagon, let’s take a closer look at the unbeaten fighter’s life and his journey as a father. If you’re someone who enjoys off-the-court stories, you might want to stick around, as we’ll answer all your questions about Khamzat Chimaev’s fatherhood.

How many kids does Khamzat Chimaev have?

The MMA community is reeling at the sight of Khamzat Chimaev, a fighter typically known for his relentless trash talk and bold promises to ‘unalive’ his opponents before the bell even rings. But it’s obvious that the tide has turned. As we gear up for UFC 308 in October, fans are getting a fresh glimpse of Chimaev, showcasing a side we’ve never seen before. This time around, he seemed a bit more buttoned-up, tipping his hat not just to his opponent but also to the other warriors stepping into the ring alongside him. It turns out that the driving force behind this change is none other than a child – his one and only son.

“Before, I was crazy, I was just doing the things… now you do anything, before you do you think about like if my son grows up how’s he gonna see me. How will he think about me? What kind of man my father is?” Khamzat Chimaev said last year, reflecting on life after welcoming his son, two years after marrying on May 21, 2022.

In an interview with Aansh Jagwani for the Eye AM Podcast, he detailed how fatherhood has reshaped him as a person and inspired him to be a role model. Chimaev also shared that he doesn’t believe his son will follow in his footsteps as a fighter. Growing up in comfort with everything he needs, his son won’t have the same hunger that fueled ‘Borz.’ However, for the proud new father, seeing his son in pain was heartbreaking.

What happened to Khamzat Chimaev’s son?

Before his win at UFC 308 against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev opened up about his young son’s ongoing health issues. In a conversation with Brett Okamoto, Chimaev was asked about his plans after the fight. Known for his stoic demeanor, he replied, “I going back to Sweden. My son has one surgery, has second one but everything’s good… One more after the fight, so after that my son will be healthy so yeah…”

When asked how it feels to be a dad, Khamzat Chimaev answered simply, “It’s difficult, so I don’t know, so it’s fun yeah…” He also gave a glimpse into the specific medical issue his son is facing, explaining that it involves his kidney. “He has one kidney, some problem…” he said, visibly struggling to find the right medical terms in English.

Despite the limited details, the seriousness of the situation was clear. His son’s condition required multiple surgeries, with one more scheduled after UFC 308. Fortunately, it now seems his son is doing better, while Chimaev turns his focus toward defeating the reigning middleweight champion, who, despite holding the belt, enters the fight as the underdog. That said, who do you think wins come fight night?