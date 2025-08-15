All About Khamzat Chimaev’s Religion & His Muslim Faith

Faith is a deeply personal matter, but for undefeated UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev, it has become part of his Octagon identity. Moments like entering the arena while shouting “Allahu Akbar” have sparked conversation and curiosity, marking him as a fighter whose journey transcends just the fight itself. Rising through the Middle East circuits, ‘Borz’ quickly emerged as a global sensation, turning heads in the UFC’s middleweight division.

This week, he faces a stern test against reigning middleweight kingpin Dricus Du Plessis. Fan enthusiasm was palpable at last Thursday’s United Center press conference, where attendees lingered for 35 minutes just to glimpse the fighters, with the crowd overwhelmingly backing the Chechen star.

Yet the image fans see only scratches the surface. Behind Khamzat Chimaev’s confident smirk and media-friendly persona lies a different side — a fighter who consciously carries his faith into the Octagon, blending personal conviction with professional intensity.

Khamzat Chimaev’s religion & faith

hile his championship journey has faced delays, he credits divine timing for every step, carrying no regrets. Speaking openly about his relationship with God, Chimaev said, “When I was a kid, my brother said to me that if you don’t pray, you’re not really a Muslim. We pray five times a day. Since that time, I’ve prayed every day, alhamdulillah. I don’t want to say I’m the best Muslim because, like all people, we make mistakes and try to make them better. Alhamdulillah, we’re trying.”

Unable to read the Quran himself, Khamzat Chimaev listens to imams or translated recitations during Ramadan, letting faith shape his mindset both in and out of the cage. Once known for a reckless, almost “crazy” persona, ‘Borz’ has transformed since becoming a father. Now, he fights not only for his own legacy but for his family — especially his mother — and honors her sacrifices by striving to give them the better life that someone denied him in his early years.

More about Khamzat Chimaev’s early life & background

While the ’90s saw America grappling with its own political and social challenges, Chechnya was enduring a brutal war with Russia over independence after the fall of the USSR. Khamzat Khamzat Chimaev grew up in that turbulent environment in Gvardeyskoye, a humble beginning for the Chechen standout. Extreme hunger marked his early life, with his family often struggling to find food. Reflecting on those years in an ESPN interview, ‘Borz’ said,

“There was a war. It’s like war against Russia and then the people in Chechnya, they get word against Chechnya people as many bull**t things.” On the conflict, he added, “I don’t know why it happened. These big things that killed people and why we can’t live like normal, you know…. If you grow up with these things, you know, war and, after nobody want to see this again.”

Determined not to be confined by his past, Khamzat Chimaev left Chechnya for Sweden in 2013 with his mother and brother at the age of 18. Earlier this year, he also became a UAE citizen, resolving previous issues with Russia. Though the war is over and the current Chechen ruler is a friend of ‘Borz’, the fighter continues to channel his energy into causes he believes in — mentally, verbally, and symbolically — including advocating for Palestinian children.

Now, all eyes turn to UFC 319. Can the Chechen powerhouse make history as he locks horns with his opponent at the United Center in front of millions? Drop your prediction below.