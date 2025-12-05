Who Is Grant Dawson’s Wife Elle? MMA Record, Marriage Timeline & Family Plans

Grant Dawson has rebuilt himself brick by brick since suffering his lone UFC defeat back in 2023, an abrupt 33-second knockout at the hands of Bobby ‘King’ Green that snapped a dominant run stretching back to 2019. Now riding a 3-fight win streak and preparing for his return at UFC 323, fans aren’t just watching his evolution as a lightweight contender.

They’re also paying attention to the person who has stood beside him through every high and low: his wife, fellow fighter Elle Dawson. But who is the woman sharing this journey with him, and how did two rising athletes find a balance between marriage, training, and dreams of championship gold?

Who is Elle Dawson? Grant Dawson’s fighter wife and strawweight prospect

Elle Dawson (nee Wagman) is a mixed martial artist, like her husband, Grant. The 31-year-old, however, unlike Grant, is not signed to the UFC and fights for the Fighting Alliance Championship in the 115-pound women’s strawweight division.

‘The Ruthless’ comes from a grappling background (she was awarded a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu back in August 2019), which she has used to devastating effect so far. Now, let’s take a quick look at what she’s done inside the cage.

Elle Dawson’s MMA record and Fighting Alliance Championship career

Elle Dawson entered the professional ranks in 2020 and has since built a record of 5–1, earning the nickname ‘The Ruthless’ for her ability to snatch submissions with almost surgical precision. Four of her victories have come via submission, which instantly made her one of FAC’s most promising grapplers.

Outside the cage, she isn’t very public with her life. She chooses family updates over hype videos, and heartfelt posts over trash talk.

One of her most memorable messages came in 2020, expressing her heartfelt gratitude and sharing her feelings for her then-fiancé, Grant. “I don’t tell you nearly enough how much I appreciate everything you do to support and care for me. I’m so lucky to call you my boyfriend and my best friend. Happy Valentine’s Day, @grantdawsonkgd ❤️😘😍,” she wrote in a Valentine’s Day post.

Now that we know who she is as an athlete, how did this fighter duo become one of MMA’s most solid partnerships?

Grant and Elle Dawson’s relationship, marriage, and thoughts on having kids

Grant Dawson met Elle, his future wife, in 2017. Not much else is known about their personal history, including how they met or exactly where. However, given their shared proclivity for MMA, it seems likely their paths crossed in the fighting community. Their shared interest in fighting and the bond that has come with it saw their relationship blossom until they finally decided to tie the knot on November 22, 2022. Their relationship has only gotten stronger since, with the lightweight fighter telling the press he loved his wife more than anything else following his victory over Damir Ismagulov.

Given that Elle is an active fighter, the couple does not have any kids yet. As Grant Dawson heads into UFC 323 looking to reclaim momentum, it’s clear he won’t be doing it alone. Elle continues chasing her own goals in the FAC strawweight division, sharpening her craft while standing in his corner.