All Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Joe Rogan’s Next Guest for JRE Podcast

From President Donald Trump to Elon Musk and Aaron Rodgers, whenever an iconic guest pops up on the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, the internet lights up. But when the UFC color commentator hosted the legendary rock band U2’s front man, Bono, for episode #2330, the internet didn’t break. It barely blinked. So, what happened?

Joe Rogan shared pictures of himself alongside the Irish rocker on his Instagram with the caption stating, “I had a great time talking to Bono and @marshallmaerogan got a cuddle session with his favorite rock star.” The images featured the pair in the JRE studio, all smiles for the camera, and even included a picture of Bono lying on the floor next to Rogan’s pet dog, Marshall.

Yet, the fans weren’t too thrilled. Why? After all, Paul David Hewson (Bono’s real name) is a 22-time Grammy award winner, has won the Legion of Honor from the French government, and in 2025, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. The Irishman is also considered a master of mixing music with humanitarian missions by many.

As such, it raises the question of why the cold shoulder by the JRE fandom? One reason can be the 2014 debacle with U2’s album ‘Songs of Innocence.’ Bono made headlines for all the wrong reasons after teaming up with Apple to automatically download the album to millions of iTunes users. In fact, Apple later had to release a tool to allow users to remove the album from their libraries because until that point, you couldn’t delete the album even if you wanted to.

While Bono later stated in his memoir that said, “I take full responsibility. Not Guy O, not Edge, not Adam, not Larry, not Tim Cook, not Eddy Cue. I’d thought if we could just put our music within reach of people, they might choose to reach out toward it.” Another point of contention? The 2017 probe, prompted by the rock star’s name being listed in the ‘Paradise Papers.’ So, the JRE fans didn’t hold back, and here’s a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans bring up ghosts of past controversies as Joe Rogan and Bono’s podcast gets battered online

One fan wrote, “I’ll skip this one.” The comment reflects a broader sentiment. Bono may have once been cool, but times and tastes have changed. For some Joe Rogan listeners, this guest didn’t match the usual energy or relevance. Despite his decades in music and global activism, the JRE fans are tapping out already.

Another asked, “Did he apologize for putting an album on my phone?” That wound seemingly still stings. The 2014 album drop felt like digital trespassing, and Bono’s later apology didn’t erase the backlash. And the fans were quick to remind him of the same.

Someone added, “A grown man flipping off a camera is peak cringe.” This was likely aimed at Bono’s photo with Rogan, where he posed with his middle finger raised. For a man talking about global unity, it came off as tone-deaf, maybe even immature. What do you think?

One joked, “Podcast comes pre-downloaded on every new iPhone.” The jabs kept coming about the album incident, as it’s still inescapable for the Irish rock legend. It also echoes the irony of people feeling forced to consume content, something Joe Rogan himself usually opposes.

And one fan scornfully said, “That dude has been irrelevant since the 80s.” It’s harsh, but not unusual for online chatter. Bono’s activism and music once ruled the world stage, but younger audiences see him as less than a legend.

So, what was meant to be a legendary sit-down turned into an awkward mismatch. While Joe Rogan may have admired Bono’s legacy, the JRE fanbase seemingly didn’t share the sentiment. Whether it was the shadow of that infamous iTunes drop, the tax controversy, or simply a generational disconnect, Bono’s episode fell flat with listeners who expect raw, unfiltered conversations, not reminders of past digital intrusions!